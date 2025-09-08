Man in 40s arrested after latest 5G mast attack

ARSON: The 5G mast on the Whiterock Road was set alight on Sunday night

A MAN in his 40s has been arrested following another 5G mast attack in West Belfast.

The mast outside O'Donnells GAC on the Whiterock Road was targeted shortly before midnight on Sunday.

Police said a man in his 40s was arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Inspector McAnee said: "This is just one of a number of 5G masts that have been set on fire in the area recently.

"Aside from the significant social and economic impact these attacks are having on the local community, the act of setting fire to large electrical equipment is extremely reckless and dangerous. Those responsible are putting themselves and members of the public at serious risk."

Appealing for witnesses, Detective Inspector McAnee added: “If you were in the area of Whiterock Road or Falls Road last night between the hours of the hours of 10.30pm and midnight and observed a male riding a yellow bicycle please contact police.

"Likewise, if you live in this area and believe you may have CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist our investigation please let us know.”

Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1569 07/09/25.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.