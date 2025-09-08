North Belfast sectarian and racist incidents to be raised in Assembly

MEETING: Carál Ní Chuilín MLA and John Finucane MP arrive for the meeting at Girdwood Community Hub on Tuesday

RECENT sectarian and racist incidents in North Belfast are to be raised in the Assembly when it returns on Monday from its summer break.

Last week, North Belfast MP John Finucane held a multi-agency meeting in Girdwood Community Hub in response to a number of incidents where homes in Manor Street in the lower Oldpark were targeted with racist graffiti and criminal damage.

Catholic families living in a mixed development in Annalee Street have also been subject to further intimidation, following on from initial attacks on their homes back in May.

The meeting heard that some families are so terrified of being attacked that they are forced to barricade their homes at night.

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said: “Last week a number of families living in the Lower Oldpark area of North Belfast were subjected to horrifying sectarian and racist attacks in their own homes.

“The terrified victims need to hear our joint condemnation and the public need to hear each party using the public space of the Assembly to call for an end to these attacks on vulnerable citizens.

“We must all stand together against sectarianism and racism and provide full support to the victims.

“Nobody should ever be a victim of sectarianism and racism, especially in their own home. They should be able to live safely and free from intimidation.

"Sinn Féin will continue to stand and support those affected by these despicable acts and is calling on others to do the same.”