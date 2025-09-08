Celebrations for Lisburn organ donor after success at World Transplant Games

A CELEBRATION was held in Balmoral Golf Club on Saturday to celebrate the success of a Lisburn man at this year's World Transplant Games 2025.

Sean Lavery (40) won two gold, two silver, and a bronze medal at 25th World Transplant Games in Dresden, Germany.

This year was the first time Northern Ireland competed as an independent team, winning 35 medals and placed 11th on the leaderboard.

The athletes taking part were 22 transplant athletes and five living donors, including Sean, who only became a donor two years ago after donating a kidney to a stranger.

For his achievements, Sean won the Janet Coleman Spirit of the Games Award, which is awarded each year in memory of the former vice-chair of Transplant Sport NI who passed away in 2015.

Sean with the Janet Coleman Spirit of the Games Award

To celebrate Sean's success, a celebration was held in Balmoral Golf Club on Saturday, attended by family and friends.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, mum Eileen Cordner said she was "so proud" of her son.

"Sean took an interest in organ donation after becoming a regular blood donor. He saw a leaflet on the table one time about kidney donation and it just went from there," she explained.

"We are very proud of him and decided to hold a celebration last Saturday for him.

"It was a fantastic day. There were representatives from Transplant Northern Ireland there who presented him with his Spirit of the Games Award."