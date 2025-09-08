Bill rises to several million as latest 5G mast set alight on the Whiterock Road

ARSON: The 5G mast on the Whiterock Road was set alight on Sunday night

WEST Belfast MP Paul Maskey has condemned the burning of a 5G mast on the Whiterock Road on Sunday night.

The mast outside O'Donnells GAC was targeted shortly before midnight.

It follows confirmation that the bill to replace masts damaged since 2023 has risen to several million pounds.

The Sinn Féin man said: “The burning of yet another 5G mast shows a total disregard for our community.

“Action is needed to bring those responsible to justice and ensure they are held accountable for the havoc caused across our city.

“These attacks, often fuelled by dangerous misinformation, must stop now. They only harm our community and hold us back.

“I strongly condemn this shameful campaign of destruction and call on everyone to stand together against the spread of falsehoods and the damage they cause.”