Walk of Hope raises £30,000 for West Wellbeing and Foodstock charities

A MASSIVE £30,000 has been raised for two West Belfast charities from the inaugural Walk of Hope in April.

'Out of the Darkness – A Walk of Hope' was organised by West Belfast suicide prevention charity West Wellbeing and charity Foodstock, with the help of the 50 to 50 Community Walk and Talk Group.

The event saw hundreds of people braving an early 6am start, leaving the Kennedy Centre before finishing at the Dairy Farm.

West Wellbeing, based in the Dairy Farm, focuses on suicide prevention and providing compassionate mental health care to those in distress, while Foodstock in Andersonstown addresses poverty by providing essentials to low-income families and individuals in need. Together, they seek to shine a light on the inter-connectedness of mental health and economic hardship, fostering a sense of community resilience and support.

For West Wellbeing, donations will help increase access to mental health counselling, crisis intervention and suicide prevention resources, ensuring no one feels alone in their darkest moments. For Foodstock, contributions will go towards food and essential supplies for families struggling with poverty, allowing them to meet their basic needs and live with dignity.

A total of £30,000 was raised from the Walk of Hope and will stay in West Belfast, supporting both charities.

Gerard Mulhern, from the walk committee said: "The much-needed funds will go a long way helping non-funded West Wellbeing who do amazing work in our community at their Dairy Farm base and Foodstock who will need all the support they can get as the winter months loom.

"A huge thanks to all our sponsors, walkers and volunteers who made the April walk a massive success.

"The Out of the Darkness Committee have already penned in the 2026 date for Sunday, April 12. Get involved through volunteering, sponsoring or walking."