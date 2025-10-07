Community suicide prevention charity needs 'properly resourced'

LOCAL Sinn Féin representatives have called for urgent, joined-up action from government departments to support suicide prevention and addiction services in West Belfast.

The call comes following a meeting with grassroots organisation DAWG Suicide Prevention.

Órlaithí Flynn MLA and Councillor Claire Canavan met with DAWG to discuss their life-saving work and their plans to expand services for people in crisis, struggling with mental health and addiction.

Speaking after the meeting, Órlaithí Flynn MLA said the group’s work is vital and needs full government backing.

“Suicide continues to devastate families across West Belfast. DAWG are on the ground, day in and day out, providing life-saving support to people in crisis," she said.

"Their plans to expand their services are urgently needed, but they cannot do it alone.

"The Health Minister must outline what role his Department is playing, alongside the Department of Justice, to engage with organisations like DAWG, particularly when it comes to supporting the mental health and wellbeing of prisoners and those recently released.”

Sinn Féin councillor Claire Canavan added: “DAWG are doing work that saves lives. They are supporting people in some of their most vulnerable moments.

"If we are serious about addressing addiction, suicide and poor mental health, then we must properly resource the organisations that are already embedded in our communities and delivering real change.”