GALLERY: Early morning start as big-hearted fundraisers hit the road

WALKERS braved an early start for the inaugural 'Out of the Darkness – A Walk of Hope' event.

The walk took place, leaving the Kennedy Centre at 6am before finishing at the Dairy Farm.

The walk was organised by West Belfast suicide prevention charity West Wellbeing with the help of the 50 to 50 Community Walk and Talk Group.

West Wellbeing, based in the Dairy Farm, focuses on suicide prevention and providing compassionate mental health care to those in distress, while Foodstock in Andersonstown addresses poverty by providing essentials to low-income families and individuals in need. Together, they seek to shine a light on the inter-connectedness of mental health and economic hardship, fostering a sense of community resilience and support.

All funds raised from the Walk of Hope will stay in West Belfast, supporting both charities.