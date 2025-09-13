Gaelic Games: Éire Óg clinch quarter-final victory over 14-man O'Dees

JFC - Quarter-Final

Éire Óg 0-12

O'Donnell's 0-10

Woodlands

FAR from an exhibition of Gaelic Football, but very much a job done as Éire Óg edged out West Belfast rivals O'Donnell's to set up a derby semi-final with St Agnes' in a fortnight's time.

The Ógs took the early advantage when Lorcan McIlroy made no mistake from the dead ball as his free soared over the bar from close range on a damp and cold evening on the Finaghy Road North.

Conall Smyth complimented his talisman by pointing one of his own just a minute later to double their early lead to two points in as many minutes as O'Dees struggled to get out of their half in the early stages.

O'Dees huffed and puffed but could not get over the line

The away side did show some serious fightback in them when Cailean Smyth hit a fantastic two-pointer.

The forward collected the ball directly centre of the goal and went for the ambitious effort and no doubt his bravery paid off as the ball floated high and between the two uprights which saw the raising of the red two-point flag much to the delight of the O'Dee's bench.

Action was limited on the attacking front as the cagey affair was just that, neither side were willing to commit too much for fear of a mistake which would have spelled the end of their campaign.

Smyth did present the numerous attendees with a lovely score when the forward dropped a shoulder and struck from close range to grant Éire Óg some breathing room mid-way through the opening half.

The Ógs enjoyed a great spell of possession and very much were in no haste to take unnecessary risks but Stephen Erskine was rewarded with an effort which looked to just float and dip over the black mark and keep the scoreboard slowly ticking for his side.

On the 20th minute Conor Walsh would strike for O'Dees to reduce the deficit but Conor McKenna's effort would cancel out that point as the scoreline remained at two points in favour of the Woodlands' men.

O'Donnell's gathered some momentum towards the half's end when Darragh Walsh fizzed an effort just inside the arc to earn his side a point but reduce their deficit to just the minimum.

Fionbarr McKernan would restore parity with his effort two minutes before the half but McIlroy showed his deadball expertise once again as he gave the Ógs advantage once more in this back and forth end to the half.

A one-point deficit and a score of 0-6 to 0-5 left it all to play for as the half began to close. But, in a moment of madness, Caileann Walsh tackled off the ball despite the whistle having gone which resulted in the referee brandishing a straight red card and giving O'Dees a mountain to climb in the second half.

Éire Óg and O'Dees battled it out on Friday evening

The second period was very much the same cagey affair, O'Dees knew they needed to bide their time should they mount any pressure given the circumstances of having one less to offer on the attacking front.

Fionbarr McKernan's free on the 35th minute made it a level ball game but Conor McKenna was on hand to reply instantly for the Woodlands' men.

Conall Smyth proved a key figure in the Éire Óg front-line when he notched yet another score from play taking his personal tally to three on the evening.

Éire Óg began to apply some pressure as the clock dwindled and Lorcan McIlroy pointed from another set-piece but O'Dees were not for rolling over as Pádraig McKissock pointed to try and establish some momentum.

Stephen Seawright saw white flags raised much to the jubilation of the O'Dees bench which left just the minimum for the Whiterock Road club to overcome.

Éire Óg substitute Dermot Burns would settle the nerves of his side when his effort would just curl inside the uprights for another point to the home side. McIlroy would hit two points in a matter of minutes as their lead would be stretched to four on the evening, but it was not job done yet despite the fist pumps from the men in white and red.

McKissock rattled a two-pointer off the deck for O'Dees late on to give his side a glimmer of hope that a comeback was indeed possible.

Éire Óg did not leave it to risk and held onto possession in added time praying for the final whistle which came and the roars from the home bench could certainly be heard as they edged their opposition.

A semi-final with St Agnes' is now in the offing for two weeks time and will no doubt produce a better affair than Friday night's quarter-final.

Éire ÓG: J King; C Rice, J Devlin, B McDaid; E Sheehy, C McKenna 0-2 (0-1f), K McKenna; C Erskine, P McNeils; S Erkine 0-1, R Donnelly, G Donnelly; C Smyth 0-3, L McIlroy 0-5(0-4f), M Graham

Subs: A McKenna, C Carberry, J Connell 1-0, P Maxwell, J George, S McDonagh, M McClear, D Burns 0-1

O'Donnell's: C Murphy; M Sloan, S Smiley, J McKenna; K Kennedy, G McKernan, C Carville; J Wilson, P Rice; C McKissock, D Walsh 0-1; C Walsh 0-1, F McKernan 0-2 (0-1f), S Seawright 0-1, D Walsh, C Walsh 0-2 (1x2P)

Subs: P McKissock 0-3 (1x2P), B Carr, J Walsh, S Lavery, S Thompson