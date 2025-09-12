Another arrest made in connection with 5G mast attacks

ATTACKS: 5G masts have been targeted mainly in West Belfast, like this attack on the Glen Road last month

ANOTHER arrest has been made in connection with the PSNI's their ongoing investigation into recent arson attacks on 5G masts in West Belfast.

The 45 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of 26 counts of arson following a planned search at a property on Thursday. He remains in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector McAnee said: “We are very aware of the damaging impact these incidents are having on the community.

"The disruption to network signal is affecting many people’s day-to-day lives, particularly those who are more vulnerable and rely on these services for their healthcare, work and connection with others.

"This remains an active investigation with multiple lines of enquiry being pursued. We are committed to catching those responsible and stopping these attacks.”