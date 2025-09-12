Celtic fans to boycott first 12 minutes of Kilmarnock game in protest at board

BORED WITH THE BOARD: Celtic fans travel the world in support of their beloved team. On Sunday they will make their own protest against the current board at Rugby Park, Kilmarnock

CELTIC fans will boycott the first 12 minutes of Sunday's match against Kilmarnock in protest at the club's board,

Hoops fans will not enter Rugby Park until the 12th minute, to symbolise Celtic fans as the 12th man on the pitch.

Supporters anger comes on the back of what they see as the board's lack of ambition in the transfer market off the back of a disastrous window.

Anger also remains over Celtic's failure to qualify for the prestigious UEFA Champions League following a humiliating exit to Kazakhstan minnows Kairat Almaty.

In a joint statement with Bhoys Celtic, the Green Brigade said: "At Sunday's match v Kilmarnock, Celtic's 12th man will enter the stand on the 12th minute to remind the Celtic FC board that it exists.

"This bold, visual and vocal protest, follows the recent Open Letter signed by 420 signatories which the board has failed to respond to; and a consultation meeting with these signatories.

"As a collective of fans, we wish no detriment to the team but believe necessary steps must be taken to demonstrate our discontent and remind the board that "football is nothing without fans."