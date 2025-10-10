WATCH: Roddy's is your perfect venue for functions and events

FUNCTIONS AND EVENTS:The Roddy's is the perfect venue for your special day

LOCATED on the Glen Road at the foot of the Belfast Hills, the Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre comprises a museum, restaurant, bar, lounge and an all new multi-purpose function and events space.

In the second of a four-part feature on the club, we look at the Roddy's offerings when it comes to functions and events.

Set on four acres of majestic woodland space, complete with coach and car parking facilities, on-site cuisine and various entertainment suites and spaces cater for all your needs.

From birthday parties and christenings to your big wedding day, let the Roddy's be your new destination for all things social.

Liam Groves, Events Co-ordinator at the Roddy's, explained: "We can cater for a range of functions and events. We have birthdays from 21st and above," he explained.

"We also do funerals, engagement celebrations and christenings.

"Weddings is our new big one. We have a license now that couples can get married here too. From start to finish, you can have your perfect wedding day here.

"You can have your ceremony in the big hall, in our garden or on the terrace.

TOP TEAM: Kevin Ferris (General Manager) and Liam Groves (Events Co-ordinator) at the Roddy's

"Our function rooms are available for hire and are ideal for any occasion. Enjoy delicious food and refreshing beverages tailored to your event.

"We have two main rooms: The Tom Williams Room which can hold up to 120 people and the smaller Wolfe Tone room which is ideal for between 60-80 people.

"For us, it is great to have such a facility in the heart of West Belfast. We have a range of catering packages for all of our functions we hold, so please get in touch today."

Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre

Moyard House

203 Glen Road

Belfast

BT11 8BU

Tel: 02890 300480

Email: info@roddymccorley.com

Website: https://roddymccorley.com