Ardoyne man Fra returns home after 42 days as part of Global Sumud Flotilla

ACTIVISM: Fra Hughes, third left, spent 42 days away as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla

AN Ardoyne man who spent 42 days as part of a global attempt to reach Gaza by sea to deliver aid, says he has put his name down for the next flotilla.

The Global Sumud Flotilla was the largest attempt yet to break the Israeli blockade of the Palestinian territory by sea.

Last week, the flotilla was intercepted by the IDF with hundreds of pro-Palestine activists detained and deported, most notably the environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg.

So far, 341 of the 479 people who were on board the 42 boats in the Global Sumud Flotilla have been released

The 138 other activists remain in detention in Israel. More than 40 were confirmed to be on hunger strike on Sunday, according to the GSF.

Ardoyne man Fra Hughes witnessed an Israeli drone attack on his boat whilst sailing just off the Greek island of Crete.

Speaking after his arrival back in Belfast on Tuesday, Fra said the flotilla was a success.

"For me, it’s been an absolute success. It has brought the plight and attention of the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza to a global audience," he explained.

"The global revulsion at the kidnapping in international waters illegally of the people involved in the flotilla has created a new cadre of activists.

"It's created a new momentum going forward, because a new wave of boats is on their way to Gaza.

"Israel has been exposed even more. You hear the reports of the way someone like Greta Thunberg was allegedly forced to kiss an Israeli flag.

"I have already put my name down for the next flotilla.

"Back home, I will continue my Palestine activism as director of Palestine Aid Ireland. We have provided over 260,000 meals in Gaza.

"The destruction of Gaza city continues. The slaughter continues. I am wondering will there be anyone left in Gaza in six months' time."