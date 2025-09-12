ÉIRE ÓG host O'Donnell's in an all-West Belfast clash this evening at Woodlands with a spot in the semi-finals against St Agnes' up for grabs.
The Óg's enter the contest as slight favourites in the tie having won two of their three group stage games in this season's Junior Championship after victory over Laochra Loch Lao and Wolfe Tones guaranteed them knock-out football once again.
As for O'Dees, to say their form has been poor is an understatement, the Whiterock Road side have only managed a single point in the form of a draw against St Malachy's in their group opener and found themselves qualify for the knockouts after bettering the aforementioned St Malachy's on scored difference.
Throw-in: 19:00
First Half:
1' And we are underway in woodlands
2' Lorcan McIlroy strikes an early free
3' Conall Smyth pops one over from close range to extend the Óg's lead
7' Caillean Walsh strikes a brilliant two-pointer from dead centre of the field
14' Smyth strikes yet again from inside the 13-yard line
18' Stephen Erskine strikes a lovely clipped effort from close range to extend the lead
20' Conor Walsh and Conor McKenna exchange scores
23' Darragh Walsh pops over a fizzed effort to reduce the score to the minimum
24' Fionbarr McKernan levels the game
26' McIlroy strikes a free just inside the arc to put the Óg's back in front
28' McIlroy screws a dead ball wide
30' RED CARD: O'Donnell's are reduced to 14-men after Caillean Walsh was brandished with the red card after a off the ball incident.
HALF-TIME: Éire Óg 0-6 O'Donnell's 0-5
Half-time Synopsis:
The home side have enjoyed majority of the possession and chances in the first period with Lorcan McIlroy's dead ball expertise proving the difference so far. O'Dee's grew into the affair when Caillean Walsh struck a fantastic two-pointer but the forward was sent for an early shower after being given his marching orders on the stroke of half-time.
All in Éire Óg's hands now with a point and man advantage with 30 minutes of football to play.
Second Half:
31' Back underway
35' Fionnbar McKernan strikes a free to level the game
36' Conor McKenna hits one from the free to re-establish the lead for his side
37' Smyth strikes another for the Óg's
40' McIlroy strike another free
43' Stephen Seawright hits a lovely point for O'Dees to reduce the deficit to two points
45' Padraig McKissock scores from a free for O'Dees as they now trail just by the minimum
47' Dermot Burns settles the Óg's nerves as he strikes from out far right
50' Lorcan McIlroy points again to extend the Éire Óg lead to three scores
57' McIlroy punts an effort from play to add another notch on the Éire Óg scoreboard
61' TWO-POINTER: McKissock with a two-pointer for the away side
FULL-TIME:
Éire Óg 0-12
O'Donnell's 0-10
Full-Time Synopsis:
A professional performance in the end from the Óg's but far from a game of football that was easy on the eye. Job done for the Woodlands side but O'Dees will be rueing a silly red card which looked to have been the big difference maker.
A semi-final derby is in the offing in a fortnight's time as St Agnes' face Éire Óg in the Junior Football Championship semi-final.