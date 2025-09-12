MATCHDAY LIVE: Éire Óg face O'Dees in Junior Championship quarter-final clash

The pair last met at the semi-final stage in 2023

ÉIRE ÓG host O'Donnell's in an all-West Belfast clash this evening at Woodlands with a spot in the semi-finals against St Agnes' up for grabs.

The Óg's enter the contest as slight favourites in the tie having won two of their three group stage games in this season's Junior Championship after victory over Laochra Loch Lao and Wolfe Tones guaranteed them knock-out football once again.

As for O'Dees, to say their form has been poor is an understatement, the Whiterock Road side have only managed a single point in the form of a draw against St Malachy's in their group opener and found themselves qualify for the knockouts after bettering the aforementioned St Malachy's on scored difference.

Throw-in: 19:00

First Half:

1' And we are underway in woodlands

2' Lorcan McIlroy strikes an early free

3' Conall Smyth pops one over from close range to extend the Óg's lead

7' Caillean Walsh strikes a brilliant two-pointer from dead centre of the field

14' Smyth strikes yet again from inside the 13-yard line

18' Stephen Erskine strikes a lovely clipped effort from close range to extend the lead

20' Conor Walsh and Conor McKenna exchange scores

23' Darragh Walsh pops over a fizzed effort to reduce the score to the minimum

24' Fionbarr McKernan levels the game

26' McIlroy strikes a free just inside the arc to put the Óg's back in front

28' McIlroy screws a dead ball wide

30' RED CARD: O'Donnell's are reduced to 14-men after Caillean Walsh was brandished with the red card after a off the ball incident.

HALF-TIME: Éire Óg 0-6 O'Donnell's 0-5

Half-time Synopsis:

The home side have enjoyed majority of the possession and chances in the first period with Lorcan McIlroy's dead ball expertise proving the difference so far. O'Dee's grew into the affair when Caillean Walsh struck a fantastic two-pointer but the forward was sent for an early shower after being given his marching orders on the stroke of half-time.

All in Éire Óg's hands now with a point and man advantage with 30 minutes of football to play.

Second Half:

31' Back underway

35' Fionnbar McKernan strikes a free to level the game

36' Conor McKenna hits one from the free to re-establish the lead for his side

37' Smyth strikes another for the Óg's

40' McIlroy strike another free

43' Stephen Seawright hits a lovely point for O'Dees to reduce the deficit to two points

45' Padraig McKissock scores from a free for O'Dees as they now trail just by the minimum

47' Dermot Burns settles the Óg's nerves as he strikes from out far right

50' Lorcan McIlroy points again to extend the Éire Óg lead to three scores

57' McIlroy punts an effort from play to add another notch on the Éire Óg scoreboard

61' TWO-POINTER: McKissock with a two-pointer for the away side

Full-Time Synopsis:

A professional performance in the end from the Óg's but far from a game of football that was easy on the eye. Job done for the Woodlands side but O'Dees will be rueing a silly red card which looked to have been the big difference maker.

A semi-final derby is in the offing in a fortnight's time as St Agnes' face Éire Óg in the Junior Football Championship semi-final.