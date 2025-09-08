Celebratory night for Irish dancing world champion Scarlett (10)

IT was a night of celebration in the Felons on Saturday night for West Belfast's newest world Irish dancing champion.

Scarlett Harbinson (10) won the U-11 Irish Dancing World Championship in Killarney in April. On Saturday the Felons hosted her world championship party, with family and friends coming together to mark the occasion.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, mum, Joanne said: "Scarlett first started Irish dancing when she was three years of age.

"She recently moved to Lawrenson Toal Academy of Irish Dance and has really come on big time.

"It was the first World Championships that she entered in April and she won it.

"I was over the moon when she won it. I am so proud of her. I haven't stopped crying since April.

"I would be shocked if she didn't dance for the rest of her life and win even more titles.

"On Saturday, she had her world champion party in the Felons with all her fellow dancers and friends. It was an amazing night of celebration.

"The Felons sponsored her and have been so good to her. I want to say a big thank you to them for Saturday."