15 Irish citizens detained by Israeli navy after flotilla vessels intercepted

FIFTEEN Irish citizens who were on board Global Sumud Flotilla vessels trying to reach Gaza have been detained by the Israeli navy.

Those detained were Catríona Graham, Louise Heaney, Sarah Clancy, Sinn Féin Senator Chris Andrews, Diarmuid Mac Dubhghlais, Cormac O'Daly, Colm Byrne, Thomas McCune, Tara O'Grady, Tadhg Hickey, Mary Almai, Patrick Kelly, Tara Sheehy, Donna Marie Schwarz and Patrick O'Donovan, according to the Global Sumud Flotilla.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is the largest attempt yet to break the Israeli blockade of the Palestinian territory by sea.

Despite the interception efforts, organisers say the flotilla still has 30 boats sailing towards Gaza despite the "incessant aggressions from the Israeli occupation navy".

Cameras broadcasting live feeds from the boats showed Israeli soldiers wearing helmets and night-vision goggles boarding the ships, while those on board huddled together in life vests with their hands up.

Belfast activist Fra Hughes, from Ardoyne remains in Crete and is waiting to see if a second wave of boats will try and reach the bieseged strip of land.

"I'm still in Crete, but we're hoping our boat will be repaired today. There may or may not be a second wave going to Gaza which we can participate in," he said. "My understanding, as of right now, is that most, if not all of the bigger boats have been intercepted. That includes the ALMA that I was on, that has Greta (Thunberg).

"They're having difficulty stopping the smaller boats because the fact they're difficult, I would imagine, to get on. So they're using water cannons, and at about 7am this morning, there were still 30 boats sailing for Gaza within the red zone.

"So we're just going to try and keep abreast of things here as to how many boats are continuing to sail.

"It is still possible that one or more boats are going to reach the harbor in Gaza, but that remains to be confirmed.

"I think there were something like 42 boats last night, and as of 7am morning, there were 30 still heading to Gaza."

Speaking prior to the Spectre being intercepted, Senator Andrews said: “Israel’s brutal actions tonight are completely illegal, and show their disregard for international law and human rights.

“The Global Sumud Flotilla is a purely humanitarian and non-violent mission carrying food and aid to a starving population.

🚨BREAKING🚨

Sinn Féin Senator Chris Andrews has been illegally detained by armed Israeli forces in international waters while on board the Global Sumud flotilla.



The flotilla is a peaceful humanitarian mission carrying food and aid to Gaza.@chrisandrews64 pic.twitter.com/qCLIv6EtdS — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) October 1, 2025

“This crime is reckless aggression intended to prevent any relief to the suffering they impose on the Palestinian people. Israel has once again shown itself to be a rogue state that uses warfare and violence to maintain its oppression of Palestine.



“The European Union has proven itself to value the interests of Israel over the safety and well-being of its own citizens, with Spanish and Italian warships abandoning the flotilla at the critical moment.



“The Irish Government and the Department of Foreign Affairs urgently need to act to ensure that my fellow Irish participants and I are not mistreated while in Israeli captivity.



“I want to thank my family, friends and comrades who have supported this flotilla, and I am looking forward to continuing my activism for freedom and justice when I am able to return home.”