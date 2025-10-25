Áras Uí Chonghaile inspiring a new generation with the story of James Connolly

LOCATED only yards from where James Connolly lived, Áras Uí Chonghaile is a modern, inspirational, visitor centre epitomising the character and fabric of the Falls Road.

James Connolly was a man of formidable ideas and remarkable vision. Over 100 years after he was executed, his values, his ideals and the example he gave us in life are as inspiring and relevant as ever.

The mission of the Centre is to ensure that a new generation of Irish citizens and those who visit us from across the world are introduced to James Connolly and his ideas.

In the third part of our feature on Áras Uí Chonghaile, we look at its history, how it came about and what it offers today as a visitor attraction.

Centre Manager Séanna Walsh explained about its origins.

"It was around the year 2000 that a group of republicans and trade unionists came together and said we need to commemorate James Connolly on the Falls Road, where he once lived.

"When we unveiled the statue of James Connolly in 2016, an American trade unionist told us they would raise half of the money needed for the centre.

"The American trade union movement have been crucial to this project."

Áras Uí Chonghaile opened on Good Friday in 2019 by President Michael D Higgins.

President Michael D Higgins opened Áras Uí Chonghaile in 2019

"It was emotional. It was like Connolly coming home to Belfast," continued Séanna.

"The thing for us is that Connolly was so relevant to the history and the politics of this place, even today. We wanted to ensure that his legacy would be this living, breathing centre on Falls Road."

The first 11 months proved a huge success for Áras Uí Chonghaile with around 33,000 visitors through the door before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, forcing an early re-think.

"During Covid we had to adapt and did Zoom events and talks and stuff like that," added Séanna. "We had Joe Austin in doing interviews with people which we recorded and put online.

"After we opened again, we organised an audio guided tour where people put the headphones on, they have a device and it takes them around to learn about all the different history and the artefacts in the building.

"We always had the narrative as it was written in Irish and in English. However, we also wanted to give that to a broader audience who were coming in to enhance the visitor experience for people from other countries. So we also provided a range of languages, which we felt was important, particularly as it's a visitor centre.

"The tour takes in the wonderful collection of artefacts, particular those from the Pat O'Hagan collection, who is one of the most famous collectors of Irish republican artefacts.

Séanna Walsh, Centre Manager

"He has an unmatchable collection of stuff from 1916 to 1923. He has been an amazing supporter of the centre and we are very grateful for him allowing us to showcase his artefacts.

"There is nowhere else in the world that we know of that has a full Irish Citizens Army uniform."

The stunning library upstairs is also a key part of Áras Uí Chonghaile.

"We decided right from the very start that we would have a library in the centre. It is a reading library that you can come in, sit down and read a book or do a bit of research.

"We commissioned an independent book shop in Galway to search the globe for relevant books on Connolly. We have a fantastic range of books, including some very valuable and authentic signed books, including one signed by James Connolly's daughter Nora Connolly O'Brien.

"We also have some books recovered from republican libraries in the H Blocks of Long Kesh."

As for the future, Séanna believes Áras Uí Chonghaile can continue to grow from strength to strength.

"We made the centre free for Belfast citizens. We wanted to create a sort of a space for people, like an education hub for people to come in and learn," he added.

"It's not only for visitors, it's about education and it's about even conversations and stuff like that and we're very much into encouraging that.

Seán Quinn ensures all visitors sign the guestbook

"It's not all about the history, it's also about the politics of today.

"As for the future, we have to keep on developing our program. We have to ensure that there's more of a link up with some of the trade unions, the historical groups and organisations that you have in different areas, and also partnerships with other similar projects.

"For visitors to the city we want to make sure that Áras Uí Chonghaile is on their list of places to come and see."

Seán Quinn, Operations and Logistics Manager at Áras Uí Chonghaile, added: "We have visitors from all over the world, including France, Germany, USA. The interest is Connolly and his story is a story of working class throughout the world.

"The tour is free for all Belfast citizens. We wanted to give something back to the city."