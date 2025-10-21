Taskforce must be set up to tackle 'unacceptable' levels of crime in Belfast city centre

SINN Féin are calling for a multi-agency taskforce to be established to address "unacceptable" levels of crime and anti-social behaviour in Belfast city centre.

Party leader on the Council, Ciarán Beattie, will make the proposal at a meeting of the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee on Friday.

Speaking ahed of the meeting Councillor Beattie said: “The rise in crime and anti-social behaviour levels in the city centre is unacceptable and must be tackled.

“That’s why Sinn Féin is proposing that a multi-agency taskforce be established to address this.

“Tourists, businesses, workers and shoppers must know that our city centre is safe, welcoming, and any crime is dealt with appropriately.

“We have all been alarmed at recent reported incidents, and I hope parties and agencies can work together and address this problem.”