Aisling embarks on week-long fast to raise money for Palestine Aid charity

PALESTINE SUPPORT: Aisling Ní Mhachail and Seamus Kearney at the International Wall on the Falls Road

AN Armagh woman has begun a seven-day hunger strike to raise money for Palestine Aid charity.

Aisling Ní Mhachail is close friends of Ardoyne man Fra Hughes, who is currently on board a flotilla trying to bring aid to Gaza. The Global Sumud Flotilla, consisting of around 51 vessels with participants from 44 countries is the largest attempt yet to break the Israeli blockade of the Palestinian territory by sea.

Fra is also the director of Palestine Aid charity – a 100 per cent donation policy dedicated to bringing help and hope to displaced families in distress in Gaza.

Speaking about her seven-day fast, Aisling said she felt she had no choice but to do something personal to help the people of Palestine.

"Earlier this year, I was over in Egypt overseeing a Palestine Aid project and the mobile maternity units," she explained. "The Palestine Aid charity have a 100 per cent donation policy, so donations go directly to helping people on the ground, feed people on the ground.

"In Egypt, I met displaced Palestinians and it really stayed with me. I just got a bit disillusioned with the solidarity movement because we're two years in and what has it really achieved?

"I decided I wanted to do something to help Palestine Aid more. Since I came home from Egypt, that has been the real drive. It started off as a bucket collection idea in Armagh and I ran the idea of a fast with Fra and a few others and they were totally supportive.

"Since I came back from Egypt, I just think about the people of Palestine all the time. It has become almost obsessive.

"You're waking up, and you're seeing the most horrific scenes, and this is two years of this, and it's like, what can I do? How do I help in the face of such worldwide governmental inaction?

"It has come down to the people, and it's ordinary people like Fra that have had to act, who have gone on boats with baby formula and sailing there and putting their lives at risk."

Seamus Kearney is one of 13 people also fasting at different stages throughout the week to support Aisling.

"As a republican, I know about the impact of hunger strikes. I knew six of the hunger strikers personally," he added. "Watching those images of those children in Gaza is now changing public opinion.

"Children are being tortured, blown up and starved."

You can donate to Aisling's fundraiser here.