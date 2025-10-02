‘Life changing moment’ for Palestinian students studying at Queen’s

QUEEN'S University Belfast have welcomed two Palestinian students who have arrived to further their education.

The two students, Alaa Ahmad and Ibrahim Mahdi, are already getting to grips with their courses in AI and Public Health.

Both students have been supported through the Copty scholarship, a fully-paid, one-year postgraduate programme which aims to help transform lives through education. The scholarship is funded by married couple, Chris McDowell and Georgina Copty, with matching investment from Queen’s University.



Ibrahim Mahdi, who has begun a postgrad in Public Health, said: "Receiving the Copty scholarship has been a life-changing moment, not only for me, but for my whole family who have supported me along the way. It feels like a shared reward for all the sacrifices and encouragement that brought me here.



“I have always dreamed of pursuing a Master’s in Public Health, and now with Queen’s, I see a place where I can grow, flourish, and give back. I’m so excited and look forward to making the most of every academic, professional and social opportunity in the upcoming year."

Alaa Ahmad, who is studying for a Master’s in AI, explained his thoughts about the impact of the scholarship.

"Receiving the Copty Scholarship is a great honour that motivates me to pursue excellence at Queen’s University Belfast. In the year ahead, I look forward to deepening my expertise in artificial intelligence, engaging in meaningful research, and building connections that will enable me to give back to my community in Palestine."



Welcoming the students to Queen’s, President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Ian Greer added: “As a University of Sanctuary, we are committed to enhancing access to higher education and support to local refugee communities and are delighted to welcome a further two postgraduate students through this initiative.

“Scholarships play a vital role in helping Queen’s extend access to higher education, ensuring that opportunities are available to those who face significant barriers. They represent an investment not only in individuals, but in the communities they belong to.

“We are proud to welcome Alaa and Ibrahim to Queen’s, they join a growing cohort of students who have benefitted from the Copty Scholarship. Their journey will not have been easy, but they are now part of the Queen’s global family and will be supported by our entire community. I wish them every success in their studies and in all that lies ahead.”