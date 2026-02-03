FORMER Health and Social Care Board Chief Executive John Compton will be a panellist at an upcoming event in South Belfast focusing on health in a new Ireland.

'Building a World Class Health System in a New Ireland' will bring together voices from across the health service to explore what an all-Ireland health and care system could look like.

The event will take place on Thursday, February 12 at 7pm in the Malone Lodge Hotel.

The discussion will be chaired by Deirdre Hargey MLA and will include a keynote contribution from Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane TD, alongside a panel of health professionals and experts.

Those taking part in the discussion include John Compton CBE, a senior health and social care leader with over 40 years experience in the health service, including service as Chief Executive of the Health and Social Care Board; Dr Tom Black FRCGP, a prominent GP and former Chair of the British Medical Association’s GP Committee in the North; and Paula Leonard, Chief Executive of Alcohol Forum Ireland, and a specialist in the design and delivery of alcohol services across the island of Ireland.

Speaking ahead of the event, South Belfast MLA Deirdre Hargey said: “I’m delighted to be chairing what promises to be an engaging and forward-looking conversation with a panel of respected voices from across the health service, offering first-hand insight into how our health system works.

Paula Leonard

"Both health systems on our island are under extreme strain and in crisis. An all-island health system in a new, united Ireland offers a real opportunity to reshape healthcare so it better meets the needs of patients.

“I would encourage people to come along and be part of an open, honest discussion about the future of healthcare in a reunified Ireland.”

Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP with their full name to sandebelfastsinnfein@gmail.com