Glór na Móna partners with Queen's University to build outdoor youth sanctuary

COMMUNITY EFFORT: The team behind the new facilities at Glór na Móna

VACANT land on the Whiterock Road adjacent to the Irish language group Glór na Móna has been revitalised and repurposed thanks to 300 postgraduate students from the Queen’s University Business School.

Over five days, the students were joined by volunteers from Glór na Móna, Gáirdín an Phobail and a diverse range of local people including refugees and asylum seekers who put their shoulders to the wheel in support of the ambitious building project.

The project included constructing stimulative recreational and play areas, sensory spaces and upgrading a community garden for growing food and social enterprise activities which will benefit Glór na Móna's youth project, Sólás na nÓg.

Sólás na nÓg co-ordinator Pádraigín Nic Mhathúna explained: "Hundreds of young people and families come to Glór na Móna every week and we have to care for them in overcrowded huts which are supposed to be temporary.

"Currently our young people with additional learning needs are forced to use a storage closet in a temporary mobile as a sensory room as we campaign to fundraise for our long-term mission for a purpose built youth and community hub Croí na Carraige.

"This new outdoor youth sanctuary will put the vacant land beside to positive use in the short to medium and add further momentum to our long-term vision for the site.

"We want to thank the Queen's Business School for their support and their students for their diligence over the course of the busy week. We hope it can set an example of how community groups and university institutions can team up to deliver for our community."

Professor MN Ravishankar, Head of Queen’s Business School, said: “This project exemplifies the power of collaboration between education and community. Our students didn’t just build structures — they built connections, confidence, and a deeper understanding of the role business can play in shaping society for the better. Sólás na nÓg’s vision and ambition inspired us all.”

Professor of Practice Julie McCandless, Director of Business Engagement from Queen’s Business School, added: “Our students gain so much from these experiences — from developing practical skills in project management and teamwork to building meaningful relationships with local volunteers.

"It was fantastic to see them working side-by-side with the Sólás na nÓg team, creating something truly special.”

Seán Mac Bradaigh from Gairdín an Phobail was delighted with the results. "This project brought hundreds of local people on site to work with the Queen's students in a massive community effort," he said.

"This included young people, senior citizens, local schools, and local refugees and asylum seekers. We have brought people from all walks of life together to do something positive – to build top class facilities which is essentially an outdoor youth sanctuary which will help us respond to the challenges of climate change."