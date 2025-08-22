Residents evacuated as New Lodge security alert continues

RESIDENTS have been evacuated from the Victoria Parade area of the New Lodge due to an ongoing security alert.

It comes after the discovery of a suspicious device after 11.30am on Friday morning.

Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee has advised the public to avoid the area.

“The PSNI is currently dealing with a suspect device in the New Lodge," said Councillor Magee.

“While this incident is ongoing, I would ask for patience and we hope the area can be cleared as soon as possible.

“Belfast City Council is working to find suitable premises for residents while the alert is going.

“The safety and concerns of the local community must remain paramount.”

When we visited the scene police were extending the cordon and asking residents in North Queen Street to evacuate the area.

Inspector Adams said: “Following the discovery of a suspicious object in the area this morning, Friday 22nd August, a public safety operation put in place.

“A number of homes and businesses in the area have been evacuated. North Queen Street is closed to traffic and cordons are in place at the junctions of the New Lodge Road and Henry Street.

“The public are advised to avoid the area at this time.”