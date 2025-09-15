Pothole repairs in Divis Drive welcomed following residents' complaints

POTHOLES in a street at the bottom of the Glen Road have been reparied following concerns from local residents.

It comes after Divis Drive residents raised serious concerns over the impact that large potholes have been having on the road surface, their vehicles, and even the structural integrity of their homes, as heavy buses continue to use the street regularly.

In response to growing frustration, local Sinn Féin councillor Ronan McLaughlin met with residents on-site to hear their concerns first-hand. He subsequently engaged with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to fast-track repair work.

“Residents have rightly raised the issue of major potholes along Divis Drive which are causing disruption, especially with the heavy use of this street by larger vehicles such as buses,” explained Councillor McLaughlin.

“We held a site meeting with Department for Infrastructure officials, and I am glad to say the potholes have now been repaired within a few weeks of this.”

Aisling Reilly MLA also welcomed the repairs and highlighted the importance of community engagement in pushing for infrastructure improvements.

“I’m delighted to see patch repairs being carried out along Divis Drive,” she said.

“We’ve been working closely with the Department for Infrastructure across a number of streets in the area, and it’s good to see residents’ concerns being listened to and acted on.”