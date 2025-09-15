SDLP man's concerns over delayed housing repairs in the Colin area

DELAYS to emergency and routine repairs by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) have been revealed in the Colin area.

On August 13, through a Freedom of Information (FOI) Act Request to the Housing Executive, there were 381 ongoing, delayed repairs covering the areas Dunmurry, Ladybrook, Twinbrook, Lagmore, Poleglass and Stewartstown including both emergency and routine repairs.

The FOI was submitted by SDLP Colin representative Gerard McDonald who says tenants in the Colin area deserve better.

Mr McDonald has also had it confirmed to him by the Housing Executive that repairs to apartments in Glenties Drive and improvements to the Horn Drive area in Lenadoon have been delayed and will now require re-tender due to such delays.



The SDLP man has called the findings "an unacceptable waste of public money and an abandonment of tenants in the Colin area".



"It is a crisis that the largest social homes provider in Northern Ireland cannot complete emergency repairs in less than 24 hours and that households wait over four weeks for routine repairs," he said.



"This would not be acceptable in the private sector. NIHE tenants' needs are not lesser due to their provider, and in fact, a higher scrutiny should be on the Housing Executive by their public nature.



"I welcome the investigation into the Housing Executive’s repairs and accommodation provision. One of the most deprived areas in Northern Ireland has nearly 400 ongoing, delayed repairs. The Colin deserves better. It should be of grave concern how we treat social housing tenants



"Delays are the difference between cold nights in unhabitable homes that impacts life expectancy and limits children's futures"

The Housing Executive defended its record on repairs in the Colin area.

“We care for 2,100 properties in this area and last year we successfully delivered over 5,000 individual repairs, ranging from replacing door handles and kitchen cupboards to mending broken fences and leaking water taps," a spokesperson said.

“We always endeavour to complete repairs in as speedy a timeframe has possible.

“However, there are always factors beyond our control which may delay a repair, for example, gaining prompt access to properties, availability of supplies or complex repairs requiring multiple teams on site.

“We always liaise with our tenants to keep them updated on the status of any reported repair.

“In terms of planned upgrade schemes to our properties, in the Colin area alone last year we completed four external improvement schemes, as well as two bathroom and kitchen replacement schemes and a double glazing scheme.

“A further three external improvement schemes and two bathroom and kitchen upgrade schemes are currently on site or due to proceed in the next few months. Combined investment costs for these schemes totals tens of millions of pounds.

“Furthermore, the Woodside area of Poleglass was selected as a pilot for the Low Carbon Programme, which includes improved energy efficiency measures, renewable technology and low carbon heating systems, with investments of approximately £35,000 per property.

“More upgrade schemes will follow, however, all planned upgrade schemes may be subject to delay, again, often for reasons beyond our control, such as the availability of funding or procurement or planning issues.

“We regularly liaise with political representatives in the area who are free to contact our offices at any time and staff will be made available to explain the status of any particular issue they may have.”