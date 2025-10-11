West Belfast MLA calls for a dedicated mother and baby unit

WEST Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn has received cross-party support for her motion calling for a dedicated mother and baby unit in the North.

The motion was brought before the Assembly at Stormont on Tuesday.

It also called on the Health Minister to establish a dedicated ward with trained staff to support mothers while work continues on a mother and baby unit.

“A mother and baby unit with specially trained staff and services would provide much-needed help to women experiencing postpartum mental health issues,” said Ms Flynn.

“Sinn Féin has long called for this project to be delivered to better support mothers and ensure they are not separated from their newborn child while receiving mental health support.

“I am calling on the Health Minister to provide an urgent update on what progress has been made. What is the timeframe for delivery and, crucially, will it be fully resourced to support mothers and babies in need?

“Also, until this unit is fully delivered, interim measures, including a dedicated ward with specialist staff, must be established to ensure mothers in crisis can access appropriate support.

“I want to commend the courageous women and families who have spoken out about their experiences, and I will continue to push for this change and be their voice.

“I hope progress can at last be made to deliver this vital service and ensure women on the island of Ireland get the healthcare they need and deserve.”

Speaking in the Assembly, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said he was fully behind the project despite financial concerns in his department.

"We have to go straight to the finances. Members are well briefed on the context in which I operate," he stated.

"The health service is under immense pressure, with unprecedented demand across all areas and resources stretched thin. The funding gap of £600 million is unprecedented, and, at the moment, I am finding it unmanageable.

"To establish a mother and baby unit, we will require significant capital and revenue investment, because it is not just about infrastructure; it is about staffing, training and ongoing service delivery.

"Let me be clear that I am fully committed to establishing a regional mother-and-baby unit."