Regeneration of Castle Street will 'transform' major gateway into city centre

THE long-awaited regeneration of the Castle Street area has officially begun, as demolition work commenced this week on the derelict Norwich Union House.

Heavy machinery moved onto the site earlier this week, with rubble quickly accumulating around former shopfronts along Castle Street and neighbouring Fountain Street.

The removal of the six-storey 1960s building is being hailed as the first visible step in a much broader transformation plan for the area.

Once cleared, the site will be home to a major new development consisting of 895 residential units, with a strong focus on student accommodation. The plans also include a variety of communal amenities, such as a gym, cinema, study rooms, and laundry facilities, marking the beginning of what will become a “student hub” for the city centre.

Construction on the new residential complex is expected to be completed for the 2027/28 academic year.

The development is a significant milestone in revitalising a part of the city long overlooked and which many traders believe has not fully recovered from the Primark blaze in August 2018.

A gateway into the city centre for residents of both West and North Belfast, local MPs for the respective constituencies welcomed the start of the work which they said will begin the work of transforming the area.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey welcomed the start of the redevelopment of Castle Street.

"It is fantastic to see this development commencing, and we look forward to seeing it flourish,” he said.

John Finucane MP and Paul Maskey MP

“The creation of a student hub here will not only address housing needs but will also bring vibrancy and economic activity to an area that has so much untapped potential.

"We will continue to push statutory agencies and all other partners on the wider regeneration initiatives to deliver a thriving Castle Street area; a place that people want to live, spend time in and visit.”

North Belfast MP John Finucane described the project as a “catalyst for regeneration".

“This area is an important entrance to the city centre from West and North Belfast,” he added.

“It has been forgotten about and overlooked for many years. We have been working closely with local traders on a range of initiatives, and this development is vital to that wider regeneration.

"Providing 895 residential units alongside a social and leisure offering will completely transform this part of the city and support our local businesses to thrive.”