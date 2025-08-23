Grosvenor Road pensioner (81) dies following road traffic collision

A MAN in his 80s has died following a road traffic collision in West Belfast this morning.

The man has been named as Jim (James) McKee, 81, from the Grosvenor Road area. Jim was the chairman of Immaculata Football Club.

Inspector Cherith Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Shortly after 11.20am, we received a report regarding a pedestrian involved in a collision with an Audi vehicle in the Genoa Street area.

“Our officers attended with other emergency partners and provided medical assistance. However, the man sadly passed away at the scene.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or with CCTV or other footage which could assist is asked to contact Collision Investigation Unit Detectives via 101 quoting reference number 608 23/08/25.”

In a social media tribute Immaculata Football Club said Jim "devoted his life to Immaculata".

"Everyone at Immaculata Football Club is absolutely heartbroken at the tragic passing of our chairman and Mac stalwart, Jim McKee.

"Our immediate thoughts are with his beloved partner Nuala, his children Conor, Dáire and Nuala, and his extended family. We know the entire community will rally around them in the coming days and weeks.

"Jim McKee meant many things to many people. To us, he was a dedicated volunteer, coach, manager, chairman, supporter, friend and mentor – a true pillar of our club.

"He devoted his life to Immaculata, working tirelessly for decades to ensure its growth and success on and off the pitch.

"As a club from the Falls, we’re often told we punch above our weight. That is down to Jim and his vision, his graft, and his love for this community. His legacy will live on for generations.

"Like so many, we have countless fond memories of Jim, but the Premier Division success of 2016 and the Intermediate Cup win of 2024 stand out. Jim, beaming with pride and happiness, in the middle of the celebrations, and rightly so.

"Even in later years, Jim was a constant presence. Whether it was the U10s, the seconds or the firsts, he was there, through good times and bad, cheering, guiding and always willing to help.

"Jim wanted the very best for this club and for people across the Falls. He was a community hero in the truest sense, the likes of which we’ll never see again.

"Though Jim is no longer with us, his spirit will never leave Immaculata. Every game played, every young player coming through, every success we celebrate will carry his mark.

"Rest easy, Jim. Thank you for everything. We’ll make sure the Mac keeps making you proud."