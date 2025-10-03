Protest to mark second anniversary of Gaza genocide will stretch the length of the Falls Road

INVITE: Nuala Ní Scolláin from Mothers Against Genocide at the International Wall which is one of the gathering points for the protest

CAMPAIGNING group Mothers Against Genocide are calling on the community to join them in a protest against the continuing slaughter in Gaza that is set to take over the entire length of the Falls Road.

The group – formed in West Belfast in autumn 2023 by three mothers in reaction to the Israeli onslaught on the Palestinian people – now has branches in Dublin, Cork and Scotland and as far away as the US and Greece. The group is planning a massive protest along a five-kilometre stretch of the Falls Road from Milltown Cemetery to the city centre next Wednesday. It will give local people the opportunity to show their disgust at the death and destruction on the second anniversary of the Israeli bombardment.

Founding member of Mothers Against Genocide, Nuala Ní Scolláin, said many community groups and political parties have already pledged their support for the mega protest.

“On Wednesday 8th October at 5pm there will be a black flag white line picket and it’s to mark the two years of the beginning of this part of the genocide,” she said. “We’re asking community groups, clubs, individuals, anybody who wants to come along to take part.

“We have broad party support for the protest which will take place all along the 5k stretch of the Falls Road. It will run from Milltown Cemetery right into the city centre.

“There will be different meeting points along the way for people to gather – for example, Milltown Cemetery, the bottom of the Whiterock, outside Coláiste Feirste, the RVH, the Falls Library and the International Wall.

“Irish language campaigning group An Dream Dhearg are taking a part of the Gaeltacht Quarter; Sinn Féin are taking from Sevastapol Street down to the International Wall; we have People Before Profit taking from the Royal down to the Falls Library and we have Gaels against Genocide who are taking a big part of the road too. We also have the Andersonstown Social Club and the Felons taking part too.”

Nuala Ní Scolláin on the Falls Road where the protest will take place

Nuala stressed that all individuals are invited to attend and take part in the protest.

“Everyone is invited. We want the whole community to come out just to mark the two years, to come together. We are drawing the parallel between colonialism here and colonialism in Palestine, just to show solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“We have members on the ground in Palestine and when they see what we are doing here it touches them so much and it gives them hope.

“We are inviting people to bring black flags, Palestine flags and tricolours as well. Any flag is welcome at our protests because we are inclusive of everybody.”

The protest will take place on Wednesday October 8, 5pm.