Controlled explosion on viable device in Twinbrook

FAMILIES were forced to evacuate their homes in Twinbrook at the weekend after a viable pipe bomb was found during a security alert.

Police received a report just before 11.25pm on Friday that a device was left outside a residential property in Gardenmore Walk. A number of homes were evacuated and cordons were put in place during the alert, which ended at 8.30am on Saturday.

A controlled explosion was carried out on the device; the remnants of which were taken away for examination.

West Belfast MLA Danny Baker condemned those behind the security alert.

"Friday night was very distressing for some residents including children with additional needs who had to be evacuated," he said. "The device was viable and caused disruption to the community.

"Those responsible for this incident have no regard for the people of Twinbrook and in particular those families and children with additional needs."

Sergeant Wilson said: "This was a distressing experience for those who live nearby, who had to deal with the discomfort and inconvenience of being put out of their homes.

"I would like to thank everyone affected for their patience while we worked to make the area safe."