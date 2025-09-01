Intimidation of Catholic families in Oldpark 'outrageous and totally unacceptable'

FURTHER intimidation of Catholic families living in a mixed housing development in North Belfast has been described as 'outrageous and totally unacceptable'.

In May, homes in Annalee Street and Alloa Street were attacked, forcing some families to move out.

Now, the remaining Catholic families have been told to leave their homes by the West Belfast UDA.

North Belfast MP John Finucane said: “Everyone must stand against this criminality. We need to see and hear a united political response to this sectarian intimidation, including from unionist representatives.

“This is not an isolated issue, and it requires all political parties and relevant agencies to stand together, face it down, and provide full support to the victims.

"Sinn Féin will be seeking an urgent meeting with police to discuss the response to this intimidation. Residents have the right to live safely, free from intimidation and violence."

North Belfast Alliance MLA Nuala McAllister says no one has the right to control our housing system.

“I have been working with residents over the last few months but the current situation has made things unbearable for families living there," she said.

“I’ve been in contact with the PSNI and the housing association, and are seeking to meet with them again urgently this week.

"I've told them before and will tell them again that if residents are put out of these homes due to sectarian intimidation then we need to seriously consider not offering these houses to people who are deemed 'suitable' by local paramilitaries. No one has the right to control our housing system, it should be fair and mixed housing should be the norm.

“This sort of behaviour should be condemned by all parties in North Belfast and all should use their responsibility to calm the situation.

“I’d appeal to anyone with information to please come forward to the police.”