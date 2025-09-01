New timetables kick-in as Translink issues 'Back to School' travel advice

TRANSLINK has issued travel advice to help pupils and parents start the new term smoothly and safely.

With over 60,000 pupils using Translink services daily, this is one of the busiest times of the year for public transport. To support a safe and efficient return to school, Translink is encouraging everyone to plan ahead, check timetables, and stay alert when travelling.

Bus timetable changes will also come into effect from next Monday, 1st September, as the new school term begins. Passengers who use Ulsterbus, Metro/Glider and Goldliner should check their timetables in advance of travel on the Journey Planner app or Translink website www.translink.co.uk and allow extra time for their journey.

“We realise the start of the new school term can be both exciting and daunting, so we want to help ease any pressures with safe, comfortable services and great value ticket options that offer pupils more freedom and independence,” said David Cowan, Translink’s Director of Commercial Operations.

Translink works closely with the Education Authority to ensure services are ready for the return to school. Parents, guardians, and pupils are encouraged to use the Journey Planner app or visit https://www.translink.co.uk/schoolservices to check timetables and plan journeys in advance.

Students are reminded to ‘tap to travel’ using their Education Authority (EA) smartpass. For those not eligible for the EA Smartpass, Translink offers a range of everyday value ticket options, and students returning to Year 13 can apply for a free yLink card, available to all 16–23-year-olds, offering 50 per cent off bus and rail travel.

Translink is also appealing to everyone to be vigilant when getting on and off buses and trains. Distractions such as headphones and mobile phones can pose safety risks, especially near roads, stairs, and platforms.

“We also know that many young people are leading the way in calling for climate action,” added David.

“Travelling by public transport today in Northern Ireland is an easy way to reduce your carbon footprint. It’s also a healthier and more active way to travel and helps reduce congestion.”

Passengers are asked for their patience at the start of this term as travel patterns settle.

For full details on Translink bus and rail services, download the Journey Planner app, visit here or call the contact centre on 02890 666630.