Students urged to travel smart and save big with Translink’s yLink Card

Celebrating their ALevel results and their new YLINK cards are Nell, Olivia and Becca. The yLink card is your ticket to cheaper, easier, greener travel – and it’s for everyone aged 16–23

AS thousands of students across received their A-Level and GCSE results this week, Translink is calling on young people to take the smart route into their next chapter—by signing up for a free yLink card and unlocking major travel savings.

With over 100,000 cards already in circulation, yLink is fast becoming a must-have for anyone aged 16–23. The card offers 50 per cent off bus and rail fares across Northern Ireland, plus exclusive discounts at popular shops, cafés and entertainment venues.

And with contactless payments now available on all Translink services, and the option to add yLink to your virtual wallet via the mLink app, travelling and saving has never been easier.

Maeve Nethercott, Brand Representative at Translink, said: “yLink remains hugely popular, especially as young people collect their results and prepare to begin a new chapter – whether that’s university, college or starting a career.

“This card offers real value with half-price travel and brand partner discounts, making it an essential money-saving tool for anyone aged 16–23.

“It’s also inspiring to see more young people choosing public transport, playing a vital role in cutting carbon emissions and building a healthier, better-connected society.”

Ben Friel, President of NUS-USI, added: “yLink’s 50 per cent discount off fares helps more students access education, stay connected, and protect the planet.”

Whether you're heading to class, commuting to work, or exploring new opportunities, yLink is your ticket to affordable, sustainable travel.

Find out more and apply today at https://www.translink.co.uk/ylink