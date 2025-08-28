Safety advice ahead of Fontaines DC, Kneecap, Fender Boucher concerts

THERE will be a visible police presence during the Belfast Vital 2025 concerts at Boucher Playing Fields in Belfast over the next two nights.

The South Belfast venue will play host to Sam Fender tonight, Thursday, and Fontaines DC and Kneecap on Friday night.

Last Sunday at the same venue during the Emerge music festival 17-year-old Mia Keevan from Tipperary passed away in hospital after becoming unwell at the event. In a separate incident 24-year-old Trae Keenan, who was from County Down, died in rented accommodation in Belfast city centre a few hours after attending the festival.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's concert, District Commander, Superintendent Allister Hagan said: “We want everyone attending the concert to have a great night, to stay safe, and remember the event for all the right reasons.

“Police have been working in partnership with the event organisers and other agencies around the planning for this event, and those in attendance will see our officers on the ground, working hard to ensure their safety.

“Make arrangements for your travel to and from the event in advance. Make sure your pick up point is in a safe place and, if you’re driving, please park your vehicle legally and ensure that it is not causing an obstruction to road users, pedestrians or local residents.

“Please ensure your mobile phone is fully charged, or you have a portable charger, so you can stay in contact with friends or those collecting you.

“We want to make sure that everyone in attendance drinks responsibly. Alcohol cannot be brought into the playing fields, and event staff will also confiscate alcohol inside the venue from anyone under 18-years-of-age.”

Superintendent Hagan continued: “I’m aware of recent concern, and want to reassure the community that we, as a police service, are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of illicit drugs. Anyone tempted to become involved in the supply or use of these items should be under no illusion; we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.

“Please act responsibly, stay with your friends and look after one another – if you need help during the evening, or have any concerns, speak with event staff or the police.”