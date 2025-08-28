Soccer: Intermediate leagues are back as DC and Swifts enjoy opening round wins

FOOTBALL is back in full swing around Belfast as the Intermediate leagues kicked off with some big and important wins for teams at all points of the Belfast compass across the lower leagues as the battle for promotion begins.

Intermediate Division One



St James' Swifts 2

Desertmartin 1

The Martins started off brightly taking the lead after Joel Deans scored on the 22nd minute. St James' got back on level terms after Jude Winchester scored on the 49th minute.

Both teams continued to attack and from one St James' went in front after Aaron Martin scored on the 61st minute. After this the Martins went all-out for the equaliser but St James' held on to win.

Bounce Back: Belfast Celtic will look to bounce back after a hefty defeat

Belfast Celtic 1

Heights 6

It was an evenly contested game until Mark Edgar scored for the Heights on the 45th minute. Heights then doubled their lead through Adam Miller after his goal just a minute later. Celtic got back in the game after Darragh Moss scored on the 55th minute to reduce the deficit to one with plenty of time left.

Mark Edgar scored his second goal in the game on the 57th minute followed by three more goals scored by Adam Miller 68th and 73rd and Eoin Crawford smashed home the sixth with just three minutes left to play

Wellington Rec 5

Wakehurst 2

The Rec went in front after Mark Mundell scored on the first minute then went three goals ahead with goals scored by Kyle Robinson third and Ryan Crosson sixth minutes. Wakehurst got a goal back after Aaron Smyth scored on the ninth minute.

The Rec went four goals clear after Kyle Robinson and Mark Mundell scored on the 30th and 60th minutes. Time was almost up when Darren Kidd scored for Wakehurst on the as a mere consolation.

DIVISION TWO

Brantwood 4

Chimney Corner 2

The Brants went in front after Omar Beydilli scored on the 11th minute then added two more goals scored by Johnathan Dallas and Mark Green either side of the half. The lead then became four after Mark Green converted a penalty on the hour mark. Corner never gave up getting a brace of goals scored by Adam Walker on the latter stages but was simply not enough.

Cookstown Youth 6

Magherafelt Sky Blues 2



A three-goal halt-time lead for the Youth saw them storm into the lead after a brace from Callum Campbell and Mark Megarry's opener sent their opponents packing. Megarry then netted his second.

The Sky Blues got a goal back after Odhran Madden scored only to see the Youth reply twice through Peter Mclean and Jude Murphy with three minutes to spare. Time was almost up when Michael McKay scored a second goal for the Sky Blues on the 90th minute.

Maiden City 0

Killymoon Rangers 1



A tight affair in Derry city saw the away side sneak off with all three points after a 48th minute strike from James Leslie proved to be the difference on Saturday afternoon after a great defensive display from both sides.

Draperstown Celtic 0

Donegal Celtic 2

The Celtic derby on Saturday saw the more experienced Wee Hoops come out on top after a late double secured the win.

Draperstown made their first run-out in the Intermediate Division competed well and at half-time the scores remained goalless. A similar style of play followed in the second half then on the 71st minute Neil Cummings scored for Donegal. A second goal followed scored by Ethan Morris on the 77th minute that sealed the win for DC.

Glebe Rangers 1

Inspired Talents 0



The Glebe went on the attack but were held by a strong Inspired team. Glebe made the breakthrough on the 22nd minute when Thomas Bradley scored a goal that saw Glebe finally break down the stubborn Inspired backline. The second half saw the away side try hard for the equaliser that eluded them to the final whistle.

Next Fixtures (Saturday 30th August)



Division One



Heights v Newtowne

Desertmartin v Tobermore United

Ballymoney United v Newbuildings United

Wellington Rec v St James Swifts

Wakehurst v Belfast Celtic



Division Two



Inspired Community v Cookstown Youth

Donegal Celtic v Chimney Corner

Brantwood v Magherafelt Sky Blues

Draperstown Celtic v Killymoon Rangers

Rathcoole v Maiden City

