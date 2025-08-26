Antrim Championship Round-Up: Big wins for Johnnies and St Gall's with defeats for Rossa and Enda's

ANOTHER round of Championship fixtures has come and gone with the fate of many clubs looking a lot more clear and obvious as we head for the final rounds in a fortnight's time.

Some big results for Belfast-based clubs leaves St John's knowing they are safe and dry for a quarter-final spot, whilst St Gall's look like a phoenix rising from the ashes as they kept their hopes of progression alive after a big victory at Milltown.

SHC Group A

ROUND TWO

Rossa 3-18

Loughiel Shamrocks 4-25



The Jeremiah's hopes of a guaranteed semi-final spot were crushed on Saturday evening despite a goal-happy forward line and their best efforts to give them the edge over their North Antrim counterparts.

An impressive showing from James McNaughton proved to be detrimental in the tie with the Shamrocks' forward striking 2-6 to his name. Two early second-half goals gave Rossa too big a mountain to climb as they fell to a second defeat in the championship this season.

Rossa have placed their hopes of progression now on a performance against second-tier Carey in a fortnight's time.

UNBEATEN: Glenariff remain unbeaten in the championship

Carey Faugh's 0-18

Cushendall 10-28



The less said about this game as a contest the better. The current senior champions Cushendall facing against the biggest outsider on offer just spelt one thing – demolition.

It would be telling to call this game a cricket score, but to memory there has never been a modern senior level game which has seen ten goals flash into the net. Sunday saw Cushendall without star-man Neil McManus but they still proved too powerful for Carey as no blushes were spared on Sunday afternoon.

Cushendall face Loughiel in the final fixture with both sides battling it out for the top spot in Group A as the winner will earn a four-week rest as they go straight into the semi-final.

Next Fixtures:

Carey Faugh's v Rossa - Sun 7th Sept - 1:30pm - St Patrick's Park

Ruairi Óg v Loughiel Shamrocks - Sun 7th Sept - 4:00pm - Ruairi Óg

SHC - Group B

ROUND TWO

St Enda's 2-19

Dunloy 1-27



Dunloy's quest for a championship in both codes looks ominously close to fruition after yet another dominant display on Friday evening as they proved too strong for St Enda's at Dunsilly.

The Elliots were on fine form as usual but Niall O'Connor's excellence against the Johnnies for St Enda's proved not to be a one-off as the forward continued to impress for St Enda's who were unfortunate to not come away with something from the game.

St Enda's will face off against Ballycastle as they know a positive result will be enough to clinch a quarter-final spot in this year's competition after their late point against St John's leaves Ballycastle needing to win.

Ballycastle 2-18

St John's 2-24

A noteworthy performance courtesy of Oisin McManus was pivotal for the Johnnies as they deservedly ran out six point victors over Ballycastle on Sunday afternoon and clinched themselves a quarter-final spot ahead of their final fixture with Dunloy.

Conor Johnston and Oisin Donnelly dispatched two goals for the Johnnies either side of the interval as it capped off a brilliant performance with Ballycastle on the verge of elimination following yet another poor performance.

The Johnnies will look to test themselves when they face Dunloy, knowing that the favourites have momentum but a group stage upset could pave the way and grant some much-needed momentum whereas Ballycastle will be hoping they can overcome St Enda's in the final game if they are to have any hope of knock-out hurling.

Next Fixtures:



Ballycastle v St Enda's - Sat 6th Sept - 6:00pm - Pairc Mac Úilin

Dunloy v St John's - Sat 6th Sept - 6:00pm - Dunloy



INTERMEDIATE HURLING



IHC Group A

ROUND THREE

Creggan Kickhams 3-19

Sarsfields 0-13

The Paddies started the week in bottom spot and that is exactly where they will stay after yet another dismal performance which made them look every bit of the team who will be competing in the third tier next year.

Creggan had no need to get out of neutral as they cruised to a second victory to make it two from two and steer clear of their rivals in Group A as they sit two points ahead of Rasharkin in third and just the single point off Clooney with the game in hand.

The Paddies final game will be against St Paul's in just under a month's time as they will look to stop their neighbours in their tracks of championship progression.

TOO GOOD: Clooney Gaels proved to be a level above Rasharkin last weekend

St Mary's Rasharkin 0-16

Clooney Gaels 5-25

An opinion that may be held by the majority of folk who understand the level of Intermediate hurling is that Clooney Gaels should have been the team to put their foot forth when it came to the top tier this season.

Last year's runners-up faced off against the Junior holders and the gap was as clear as water when Clooney fired five goals into the Rasharkin net as they galloped to a commanding 24-point victory.

Rasharkin could still prove to be a surprise package but must hope for results elsewhere alongside winning their games if they are to do so.

Clooney sit top of Group Two knowing a win in their final game will secure their spot.

Next Fixtures:



Clooney Gaels v Creggan Kickhams - Fri 5th Sept - 6:30pm - Ahoghill

St Paul's v Rasharkin - Sat 6th Sept - 6:00pm -Shaws Road

IHC - Group B

ROUND THREE



St Gall's 3-19

St Brigid's Cloughmills 1-13

A strong second half performance saw St Gall’s get their first win in Group B of the Antrim Intermediate Hurling Championship at the expense of fellow strugglers Cloughmills at Whitehill Randalstown on Saturday evening.

HOPE: St Gall's will know that victory in their final two games can give them a chance of progression

A Dubhaltach goal on the stroke of half-time swung the pendulum back in favour of the Milltown men before a strong second-half performance with scores from Ronan Crossan and Mark Napier being the pick of the bunch as the West Belfast side stormed to a much needed victory.

Cloughmills struggles continue as they sit at the foot of the table with all hope lost of progression.

Tír na nÓg 1-18

Glenariff Oisin 2-19



Given the dominance on show so far from Glenariff, this affair was much tighter than most would have assumed as the North coast side ran out four-point victors in Ahoghill on Sunday afternoon.

The table-toppers and Division Two league winners look on fine form for a potential league and championship double, but Randalstown fairly showed they are no whipping boys as late scores to re-establish the Oisin's lead kept Tír na nÓg men at bay.

Glenariff have secured yet another win and puts them in good stead with just two more rounds to be played.

Robert Emmet's Cushendun 1-27

Shane O'Neill's Glenarm 2-14



A huge win on Friday evening for the Glensmen puts them back in the hunt as the race for the Intermediate Championship heats up.



Robert Emmet's earned a hard-fought victory over this season's surprise package Glenarm at the home of their rivals Cushendall. Connlaoth McNeill was on song for his side as he pointed four of their first five points in the opening period before Cushendun turned on the style in the second period.

The victory will put some skip in their step but they face fellow strugglers Cloughmills and St Gall's in their final two fixtures with victory a must.