Lámh Dhearg receive donation from Rocky Mountain's GAA club in wake of arson attack

ACROSS THE OCEAN: Senior hurlers Niall McGarry and Paddy Mervyn sporting the Griz jersey, along with senior camog Dervla McAufield with the prized Meagher slíotar which ws kindly donated by Thomas Meagher Hurling Club, Montana

THE GAA prides itself on being a community that helps its own, no matter the situation or consequence. That was truly on show in the aftermath of the arson attack which took place on Lámh Dhearg's home pitch of Hannahstown last month.

So much so that a generous donation was made on behalf of Thomas Maher Hurling Club, Montana USA, to support their GAA comrades based not only at the foot of the Black Mountain but on the opposite side of the Atlantic.

Lámh Dhearg PRO Paul Buchanan commented on the recent goodwill messaged of support and a few donations by all those who have pitched in and helped the Hannahstown club in the wake of the arson attack, but gave a special mention went to the Rocky Mountain natives.



“After recent vandalism where our club shop, state-of-the-art scoreboard and signage

of pitch patrons were left badly damaged, the club would like to show their

appreciation to the many people and clubs across the area for their support and a

few donations, it is truly appreciated from Lámh Dhearg GAC," he said.



"A special donation courtesy of Thomas Meagher Hurling Club, who hail from the Rocky

Mountains in Colorado USA, has peaked interest within the club at the foot of the

Black Mountain.



“We extend our thanks greatly to a real surprise donor, that of Thomas Maher

Hurling Club who generously contacted us to make a donation given the recent

attack on the club.”

The Lámh Dhearg spokesman thanked the Montana club's treasurer for their donation but also felt that a club in the hills of Hannahstown bears some resemblance to that of the famous Rocky Mountains.





“Treasurer Dennis McDonnell and Montana University hurling side ‘The Grizzlies’

teamed up to help Lámh Dhearg pick themselves back up after the events

of June,” continued Paul.

On the 13th July, the scoreboard and pitch of Lámh Dhearg GAA were subject to an arson attack

"Maybe the Rocky Mountains have more in common with the hills of Hannahstown than some realise and the power of social media magnitude that to no end."

Dennis McDonnell, treasurer of Thomas Meagher Hurling club spoke with the Andersonstown News about the history that the GAA holds within the Rockies.

"Gaelic football enjoyed robust support and was regularly played in our state from 1895 to the Second World War, but the latter half of the 20th century was notable for a dearth of organized Gaelic games in our corner of the Rocky Mountain West," he said.

"This all changed when Naoise Waldron brought hurling to the University of Montana in 2013 as a visiting Fulbright Scholar. The Montana Grizzlies Hurling Club has been remarkably successful since its inception, winning four National Collegiate Gaelic Athletic Association (NCGAA) championships.



"The allure of hurling soon spread like proverbial wildfire. In 2015, Myles Maloney et al., established the Thomas Meagher Hurling Club. Named for the Waterford native and territorial governor of Montana. The Meaghers are known throughout the Northwest Division of the USGAA and beyond for their cohesive style of play and their commitment to community and culture."

Dennis also commented on how the donation came about after his daily morning read of RTÉ.

"I read RTÉ every morning and I believe that’s where I first came across the story of the Lámh Dhearg arson. I shared the story with Myles and James at our next training session and we were genuinely troubled and unsettled that something like that could happen.



"We decided then and there that we should offer our goodwill and support to our brothers and sisters of Lámh Dhearg. It wasn’t much, but we took the proceeds from our previous fundraising efforts as well as a jersey and sliotar and mailed them off.



"We only wish we were able to send more, but we were hopeful that the sincerity of our gesture would be worth something as well."

Dennis also stated that despite being conned as 'Plastic Paddies', Americans will try their best to emulate as much 'Irishness' as they can especially when it comes to the GAA.

"We Irish-Americans are sometimes derided as “Plastic Paddies” but the island of Ireland holds such an indescribably special place in the hearts of many of us. This is especially true for those of us that play Gaelic games.



"I’m not embarrassed to admit that we look up to Irish clubs and try to emulate them whenever we can. What we lack in skill, we try to make up for in spirit. Which is why this senseless act of arson has touched us the way it has. We have struggled to understand why anyone would attempt to disrupt something as beautiful and positive as Gaelic sports," said the Thomas Meagher treasurer.

The Montana 'Grizzlies' jersey which was donated to Lámh Dhearg earlier this year

Montana Grizzlies founding member Myles Maloney also commented on the recent attack and how important it is to know that you have support to get yourself back up and moving forward.

"We all have times when we feel we’ve been knocked down, and sometimes you need to know there are others who want give you a hand up. Lifting your spirits by simply knowing you have support.," he said.

"The University of Montana Griz hurling team was born in Fall of 2012 when Fulbright Scholar Naoise Waldron was here teaching Irish. The buzz around town became so great, two years later the Thomas Meagher Hurling Club was formed to quench the thirst of all “non-students” in western Montana.

"I’m most proud of the amazing positive and inclusive culture that our club has built, which naturally led members to want to reach out after hearing about the Belfast area arson.

"Though we are deep in the Rocky Mountains, thousands of miles away, we all use hurling as a way to come together, exercise, play, make friends, connect generations, and smile," said Myles.

Lámh Dhearg were genuinely taken back by the generosity of the Montana-based club.



"The support from the Rockies really goes hand and hand with our motto Ní neart go

ceart le cheile – there is no strength without unity," said Paul.