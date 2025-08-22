32-year-old charged with Twinbrook murder

FATAL: Police were at the scene of the murder throughout Friday

A MAN will appear in court on Saturday charged with murder following the death of a man in Twinbrook on Thursday night.

The 32-year-old has been charged with murder and possession of a blade or point and is expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court.

The dead man has been named locally as Shane Lowry, who was in his 30s.

Police received a report at around 8.15pm on Thursday evening that a man had been stabbed in the Mulberry Park area of Twinbrook. Police have been at the scene throughout the day.