Brother of Twinbrook stabbing victim appears in court charged with his murder

MURDER PROBE: Police cordoned off the scene of Thursday's murder in Twinbrook

THE brother of the man who was stabbed to death in Twinbrook on Thursday evening has appeared in court charged with his murder.

Martin Lowry, of no fixed abode, appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court this morning.

The 32-year-old is accused of the murder of his brother Shane Lowry on August 21. He is further charged with possession of a knife.

Shane Lowry, who was in his 30s, died in the Mulberry Park area of Twinbrook. Police had previously said that they had received a report of a stabbing around 8.15pm on Thursday evening.

During the brief court appearance this morning, Lowry spoke only to confirm his name. A detective said she believed she could connect the accused to the charges. No application for bail was made.

MURDERED: Shane Lowry

When asked by the judge what the relationship was between victim and defendant the court heard that they were brothers.

Lowry will appear back in court via video link on September 15.