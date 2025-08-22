Murder investigation launched after man dies following Twinbrook stabbing

A MURDER investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in Twinbrook on Thursday evening.

A second man in his 30s has been arrested and police are still at the scene in Mulberry Park this morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Phillips, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, said: "We received a report at around 8.15pm that a man aged in his 30s had been stabbed in the Mulberry Park area of Dunmurry.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, he was pronounced dead.

"A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody. At this time, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with this investigation.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1633 21/08/25.”

Two emergency ambulance crews were despatched to the incident and one man was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital. Forensic officers were at the scene overnight.

Mulberry Park in Twinbroook

Speaking this morning Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker said: “This is absolutely tragic, and I want to extend my thoughts and condolences to the deceased man’s family and friends.

“There is a great deal of shock and sadness in our community this morning at this news.

“The PSNI has confirmed that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident. Anyone with information should come forward.

“I am encouraging people not to engage in speculation and to allow police time and space to complete their investigation.”

SDLP councillor Paul Doherty said neighbours are shocked that a murder took place in their street.

“This is a shocking incident where a man has lost his life and the local community has been left reeling. My thoughts are with the loved ones of the deceased and everyone who has been affected by this incident," he said.

“Nobody wants to wake up to something like this on their doorsteps, but I would ask people to support police as they carry out their investigation into what happened here. I commend their quick response.

“I would urge anyone with any further information to come forward to police.”