Clonard man evicted after losing succession tenancy appeal

LOCKED OUT: Marc Smith was evicted from his Clonard home on Tuesday

A CLONARD man has been evicted from his home after losing a succession tenancy appeal with the Housing Executive.

The house in Waterford Street has been home to the Reid family since 1983. After Winnie Reid died in December 2018 grandson Marc moved in to look after his grandad Harry. After Harry sadly passed away in May 2021, Marc had lived in the house ever since.

Marc had hoped to be granted a succession tenancy with the Housing Executive, however, last October a court ruled against the family and granted the Housing Executive an order for possession.

On Tuesday morning Marc was evicted by the PSNI and an Enforcement of Judgments Office (EJO) officer.

On Tuesday afternoon a protest was held on the Falls Road against Marc's eviction.

Marc explained: "At 7am this morning, the PSNI and an EJO officer forced their way into the house and told me to leave the property. The locks have been changed on the door so I can't get back in to get my stuff. I will have to stay with family or friends tonight.

"I immediately went down to the Housing Executive to try and get some help with what happens next but have been left unclear. The whole situation has been very stressful and detrimental to my mental health."

People Before Profit Councillor Michael Collins said: "I think the Housing Executive's succession tenancy policy is really cruel and is motivated by the fact they are under pressure to provide social housing.

"There are 30,000 people on the housing waiting list and they are essentially making people homeless as a result.

"Marc has lived in that house all his life and was denied succession rights. I am calling on the Housing Executive to immediately rescind this decision and allow Marc back into his home."

A Housing Executive spokesperson said; “Around 250 families in housing stress are currently waiting for three bed accommodation in the Clonard area.

“Therefore, it is vitally important, at a time of such high housing demand that all available properties are made available so these families have the prospect of a permanent home.

“In Northern Ireland, the rules around succession in social housing are set out by specific legislation.

"Evictions from Housing Executive properties are rare and are always a last resort and we have repeatedly attempted to amicably resolve this dispute over the course of several years.

“Last October, the County Court ruled the person occupying the property in Waterford Street was doing so illegally and an order of possession was granted.

“We informed the occupant that the date of possession for the house was January 6, 2025, to give them the opportunity to make other housing arrangements.

“Eight months later, the illegal occupant has continually refused to vacate the property in the face of a court order, despite presenting to us as homeless and having completed a housing assessment for their case. In circumstances like these, the application to enforce the order for possession of the property in question is always unavoidable.

“Having been returned to us, the property will soon be offered to one of the hundreds of families on the social housing waiting list.”