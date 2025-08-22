Conserving water can help your alley bloom

RAINY DAY: The waterbutts will make a tremendous difference to the two alleyways

TWO South Belfast alleyway projects are exploring different ways they can use water outdoors more wisely with the help of NI Water.

NI Water’s education team delivered some free waterbutts to Rossmore Alley and Foxglove Alley after the local community groups contacted them to find out how they could access a more sustainable water supply that would help residents and volunteers to maintain flowers, plants and trees in the shared green spaces.

GIFT: Waterbutts are an environmentally friendly gardening tool

Olivia McIntyre, who helped start the Foxglove Alley in Stranmillis in 2024, said the waterbutts have made a massive difference to the spaces.

“We’re finding other reasons to use the waterbutts as an alternative to hosepipes and buckets, including washing windows and washing out bins," she said. "This not only helps save water but also helps care for the environment too.”

NI Water education officer Anna Killen helped deliver the waterbutts to both projects.

“We’re always proud to support community projects that promote water conservation, sustainability and bringing people together," she explained.

"Providing a simple solution like waterbutts for rainwater collection as an alternative water supply for outdoors use can make a real, lasting difference. It’s also fantastic to see local residents enjoying watching their gardens thrive.

“You’d be surprised how much water we all use on a daily basis – 153 litres per person, however much of that is sent back down the drain.

"Although we get plenty of rain in Northern Ireland, this rainwater has to be cleaned at our treatment works before it goes into the taps.

"Using a waterbutt to catch the rain is just one way we can play our part to ensure there's enough water for everyone now and in the future.”