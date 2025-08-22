Work gets underway on upgrades to Half Moon Lake site

IMPROVEMENT WORKS: Diggers on site at the Half Moon Lake site this week

WORK has started on upgrades to the Half Moon Lake site in Lenadoon.

Belfast City Council will carry out a range of improvement works to the Half Moon Lake including excavation and a new pathway, with work starting this week.

Councillor Arder Carson who has been working closely with Belfast City Council over the last number of months to secure improvements welcomed the start of the work.

“I really welcome the commencement of these much-needed improvements," he said.

"The new pathway at the entrance will be a massive boost to the Half Moon Lake. It is vital that we continue to future proof this much used area for the men's shed, local groups, walkers and runners.

"The works may require a closure to the entrance for a short while but we will ensure access where possible throughout the works."