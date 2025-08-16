MATCHDAY LIVE: SFC - Group C - St Gall's DEFEAT Ballymena in Championship crunch tie

BIG CLASH: Both sides must win if they are hopeful of progression

SFC - Group C

FULL-TIME SCORE

St Gall's 4-16

All Saint's 1-19

ST GALL'S host All Saints on Saturday evening as they hope to clinch their first Senior Championship quarter-final in over five years with a win over the visitors at Milltown.

Ballymena know that victory is a must if they are to avoid an early exit in their debut campaign in the Senior Championship. This contest is arguably the tie of the round with All Saints having previously won at Milltown during the league campaign.

I will be LIVE Reporting once again this evening on https://t.co/QV6vem24uW



@naomhgall host @AllSaintsGAC in the Senior Football Championship!🏐 — Maghnus Dunne (@mags6788) August 16, 2025

LIVE BLOG BELOW:

Throw-In: 6:30PM

LIVE!



1' And we are off

2' Niall O'Neill finishes off a nice build up play between the St Gall's forward line

3' Sean O'Callaghan strikes a point for Ballymena in reply

3' Conor Stewart fist passes an effort over

5' Great block to prevent Niall Burns from an early goal

7' Liam Lynn and Joe Rafferty exchange points

8' Paddy McAleer puts Ballymena up by two scores after a nice clipped effort

9' Liam Lynn comes in off the left once again to point for St Galls

10' McAleer strikes again for Ballymena to put them back in front by two scores after 10 minutes.

11' SAVE! Kevin Niblock makes a great save to prevent Stewart

12' GOAL!!! - Conor Stewart breaks past the Milltown mens back line to put Ballymena well in the driving seat

13' Ronan McKillop strikes another point but Niall O'Neill comes close as his effort thunders off the bar

14' James McDonnell strikes another point for All Saints

16' Daniel Quinn points with a handpass effort to reduce the deficit to six

19' McAleer strikes his third of the game as Ballymena continue their scoring spree

20' Lynn strikes another for the home side

21' McAleer once again this time from a close free after the ball was brought forward

24' Ronan McKillop hits a Two-pointer for All Saints

25' Conn Doherty points after collecting a lovely pass from the midfield

26' GOAL!!! St Gall's somehow manage to get it over the line through Daniel Quinn after Niall Burns initial effort crushed against the crossbar - Massive goal for the home side

27' Niall O'Neill lays it off to Niall Burns who pops it over the bar to reduce the deficit to four.

28' Conor Stewart strikes a lovely point in off the inside right but Daniel Quinn replies instantly to keep the difference the same

29' Quinn again links up with Callum Walsh with the former handpassing again from close range between the uprights

30' Stewart strikes again for All Saints

Half-time synopsis:

St Gall's struggled to deal with Conor Stewart who just seems to keep finding space in that half-forward line. Ballymena have controlled the early game but St Gall's have been growing into the half and will hope Niall Burns can get the ball in more dangerous areas in the second period.

Second-Half:

32' Niall Burns strikes an early free for the home side

35' Conor Stewart and Connell Lemon score consecutive points for Ballymena

36' Niall Burns has got going for St Galls as he points two frees to really try and switch miomentum in favour of the home side

39' Daniel Quinn with a lovely score after St Gall's win the Ballymena kickout

41' GOAL!!! - St Gall's score after Cece Walsh launches a pass across the box and Conn Doherty dives to punch the ball over the line.

41' Doherty looks like he could be finished for the evening after it was a nasty collision with the bar as he scored for his side as St Gall's now lead by a point

43' Paddy McAleer responds with a point to restore parity

48' Niall Burns restores St Gall's lead by the minimum after an enraged Ballymena line felt the decision did not go their way

49' McAleer's two-pointer swings the lead back in favour in this tremendous game of football

52' GOAL!!!! Niall Burns powers home his effort and swings St Gall's back in front. WHAT A GAME OF FOOTBALL!

53' GOAL!!!! Niall O'Neill rounds the keeper and strikes home as St Gall's take the lead by five

54' Ballymena get a score on the board after a five minute blunt spell after McAleer strikes from 13-yards.

56' Daniel Quinn fists another over from close-range

57' Sean McVeigh enters the play for All Saints

58' Niall Burns strikes another free

59' Things are getting heated after Eoghan McCabe takes a nasty clash when he was dragged by the neck after the defender done well to clear his lines.

63' After relentless Ballymena attacks St Galls hold on with some brave defending at the death - Huge Win for the Milltown men.

Full-Time Synopsis:

Signs of a St Gall's momentum swing were apparent from the end of the first half when momentum slowly shifted, Niall Burns had an all-star second half performance as St Gall's went from strength to strength late on to end their championship curse and reach the knockout stages for the first time in half a decade.

As for Ballymena, they just seemed to blow up too early on and showed their hand and could not contain the St Gall's forward line as Callum Walsh despite not scoring as many as his peers showed tremendous pace and strength to get the Milltown men into danger areas.