Soccer: Swifts and DC make it back-to-back wins as Belfast Celtic's woes continue

THIS weekend saw multiple sides at both ends of the table enjoy wins which could be pivotal as the season wears on in the Intermediate and Provincial NIFL.

INTERMEDIATE DIVISION ONE

HEIGHTS 3

NEWTOWNE 3

An own goal conceded by Heights saw the away side take the lead early on in the eighth minute. It did not take long before Ryan Canning equalised for Heights midway through the first half.

Newtowne edged in front again after another own goal on the 51st minute and increased their advantage when Colin Nelson scored with 15 minutes left to play. Heights got a goal back after Eoin Crawford scored just moments later and with time running out Che Bradley slotted home the equaliser for the home side.

DESERTMARTIN 2

TOBERMORE UNITED 0

A derby game in the early weeks as neighbours clashed with the Martins reigning supreme over the 90 minutes. The home side took the lead after Joel Dean scored on the 14th minute before Danny McIlhatton converted a penalty on the 31st minute doubling the Martins lead.

Half-time saw the Martins still two goals ahead despite being reduced to ten men on the hour mark. The home side held on and managed to clinch a derby victory.

BALLYMONEY UNITED 1

NEWBUILDINGS UTD 0

This was a keenly contested game throughout with the result going to Ballymoney thanks to a goal scored by Luke Taylor on the 49th minute. Both sides tried their best in the attacking third particular for the away side as they hoped for an equaliser but it simply was not to be and Ballymoney survived to claim all three points.

COMEBACK: St James' came from behind to clinch a 3-2 win

WELLINGTON REC 2

ST JAMES' SWIFTS 3

A big clash in the top tier in Intermediate football saw St James' come from behind to clinch an important away victory after a thrilling first half of football.

The Rec went ahead after Boyce Balmer scored on the opening minute of play but the Swifts got back level after Christopher Heaney scored on the 24th minute.

Conall Curran scored on the 29th minute putting the Rec back in front before the Swifts levelled for a second time in the affair when Jude Winchester's effort hit the net on the 37th minute.

Disaster struck for the Rec after they conceded an own goal just moments before the interval to put the away side in front for the first time and that is where they stayed despite the Swifts having a man sent off on the hour mark.

WAKEHURST 5

BELFAST CELTIC 0

Another defeat for the Glen Road men sees them languish in the lower end of the table. Wakehurst went two goals clear after goals from Ryan Sands and Jack McMurray sent Celtic packing.

Wakehurst continued to push forward scoring two more goals through Caolan O’Loan and Ryan Sands to lead by four without reply at half-time. Celtic, who are going through a team-building exercise at present, then conceded an own goal in the second half but no doubt they will hope to improve as the season progresses.

INTERMEDIATE DIVISION TWO

INSPIRED TALENTS 2

COOKSTOWN YOUTH 2



The Youth went in front after Callum Campbell scored on the 27th minute that put them ahead followed by a second goal scored by Mark Megarry on the 36th minute to put them up by two at half-time.

Play progressed in the second half with the two goals separating the teams until Eric Akassou scored for Inspired on the 76th minute. Time was then running out fast when Cyrille Bologo scored a second goal for Inspired with just three minutes left of regulation.

DONEGAL CELTIC 3

CHIMNEY CORNER 0

Celtic went in front after Conor McDermott saw his 25th minute half-way line effort soar and beat the Corner shot-stopper before the Wee Hoops went two in front after Kieran Mahon scored a back-post header with five minutes left of the half.

Play was close between the teams in the second half until Paul Scullion converted a penalty on the 78th minute for Celtic sealing the victory for the Wee Hoops in front of a large crowd on the Suffolk Road.

BRANTWOOD 5

MAGHERAFELT SKY BLUE 0

It was certainly raining goals for Brantwood on Saturday. Half-time was almost reached when Marc Rainey scored for the Brants followed by Bryan Rainey and Jack Rainey scoring either side of the half putting Brantwood three goals to the good.

Marc Rainey then struck his brace when on the 69th minute he slotted home for his side before Coby Hunter scored number five with just 15 minutes remaining to play.

DRAPERSTOWN CELTIC 1

KILLYMOON RANGERS 4

Cameron McMullan's 29th minute strike put the away side in front before Steven Arrell doubled their lead just ten minutes later after a close range finish. Celtic got back in the game after Killian McGuigan scored just after the half-time break.

Time was beginning to run down as Celtic chased an equaliser but goals scored by Jamie Colvin and Jordan Young would seal the win for Killymoon.

Derry natives Maiden City enjoyed another victory

RATHCOOLE 1

MAIDEN CITY 3

Rathcoole went in front after Robert Patterson scored on the eighth minute and held this advantage until John Deeney scored for City on the 22nd minute. City had a man sent off on the 57th minute then went in front after Ben Smith scored on the 69th minute.

Rathcoole tried hard to get back level, but City sealed the win after Conor Feeney scored on the 82nd minute after a break away to clinch the three points for the Derry natives.