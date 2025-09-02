Soccer: DC welcome huge crowd for league opener at Suffolk Road

BACK ON SUFFOLK ROAD: Fans of all ages turned out to support Donegal Celtic in their victory on Saturday

DONEGAL CELTIC enjoyed a 3-0 home victory on Saturday afternoon over Chimney Corner in the Intermediate Division Two in front of a packed out crowd on the Suffolk Road.

A half-way line strike from Conor McDermott mid-way through the opening half sent the Wee Hoops well on their way before Kieran McMahon's far-post header looped the Chimney shot-stopper to double the home side's lead just before the half.

Corner improved in the second period but with just over ten minutes remaining the Suffolk Road side sealed the victory after Paul Scullion slotted home a penalty to continue his scoring form for the West Belfast side.

BIG WIN: DC made it back-to-back wins

The day was much more than a game, but an event which saw Stephen McAlorum return to his boyhood club and a packed DC crowd welcomed the clubman back to the helm much to the delight of McAlorum.

"Im delighted to be back at the Donegal Celtic, it’s a club that I hold dear to my heart, and have always had a strong connection with," said McAlorum.

"I played for DC from youth level right up to captaining the first team which is something I have real pride in doing."



The DC manager believes that the club are finally back on track as they look to regain the momentum which could see them battle for promotion again this season.

"The club as a whole is in a very strong place. The youth system is going from strength to strength, the ladies' team is thriving under manager Poddy McKissock. The social and football committees have been great and have given me great support. the players and my staff have been fantastic all pre-season.

"Saturdays game against Chimney Corner is my homecoming game, and we are delighted for a great turnout of support from the local community. It was great day for everyone involved at the club being back in Intermediate football again."

ON THE MARCH: Two wins in a row gives the 'Wee Hoops' a great start

The Wee Hoops boss believes that DC play a major role in the community believing that the club should be protected at all costs.

"Donegal Celtic has been a long-standing football club in West Belfast, it's a club that should be protected at all costs for the local community. Children growing up have a place to come and enjoy playing sports so it’s vital that everyone tries to get behind the club to support it.



"The club have been a massive part of the community and West Belfast as a whole. To see them back playing brings me personally pride and satisfaction."

Head of Donegal Celtic Youth, Andy McIlhatton, commented on how great it was to see DC back playing at the Intermediate level after a long journey back to the fourth tier.

The youth are on the up on the Suffolk Road

“It’s great to see senior football back at Donegal Celtic Park this week under the watchful eye of Stephen McAlorum. The lads have worked hard all pre-season and are raring to go.

"The youth set-up at DC is thriving and there is a real sense of community about the club. Senior football gives the kids playing something to look up and aspire to. The boys and girls at the club are very excited to see what the season ahead holds.

"Football back at Suffolk Road offers entertainment to the local community on a weekly basis who we hope come out to support us!"