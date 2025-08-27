WATCH: Husband's emotional video message on the scourge of scramblers

EMOTIONAL: Lord Mayor Tracey Kelly and Annie Armstrong from Colin Neighbourhood Partnership at the video launch at Cloona House

AN EMOTIONAL video featuring the husband of a West Belfast woman who was killed by a scrambler has been launched in an attempt to address the issue of illegal street scrambling in West Belfast.

Valerie Armstrong (35), a mother-of-three, was struck by a scrambler in Colin Glen Forest Park in June 2016.

The video, launched on Wednesday, includes a powerful testimony from Valerie's husband, Seamus. In the video Seamus recalls the events of that fateful day and he warns young people against using illegal scramblers.

“They are going to ruin their future and end up with a criminal record that will follow them around for the rest of their life or end up with life-changing injuries,” he says.

After Valerie’s death members of Colin Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) collaborated with community representatives, youth services and schools to tackle the ongoing root causes around illegal street scrambling. Colin NPT launched Op CHICQUER after the tragic death of Valerie prompted outrage at the ongoing issues of illegal scrambling.

Now a video outlining the dangers of street scrambling and the work being done to address this problem is being released on social media.

Colin Glen NPT officer Constable William Kingsberry said: "The video outlines the intensive work we have conducted under Op CHICQUER over the past two years in an attempt to address and provide safe alternatives to illegal street scrambling in West Belfast.”

Annie Armstrong of the Collin Neighbourhood Partnership added: "Colin Neighbourhood Partnership have for many years been highlighting the dangers of scramblers and other motorized vehicles in the hands of those who are not trained, insured, and not wearing the protective equipment necessary to ensure they remain safe.

Valerie Armstrong and husband Seamus

"We are genuinely concerned that more members of our community could become victims of this illegal activity, we again appeal to parents and those that are involved to consider the undeniable consequences if an innocent person in our community dies or seriously injured because of this dangerous activity.”

The initiative yielded positive results, with a reduction in scrambler-related incidents, not only in West Belfast but across the City with a 29.8 per cent reduction in incidents seen from 2023/2024 to 2024/2025.

It was noted that around 70 per cent of offenders were aged 12-18 with a number of hotspots being identified and last summer, a nine-week program was run with Cornerstone Off-Road Motorcycle Academy to educate 18 "at risk" youths on road safety.

They contacted landowners who were affected by the activity, developed a criminal justice strategy and a social media campaign which led to the printing of leaflets/posters and pull up signs.

After consultation and partnership working with local schools, youth centres, businesses and community groups including Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, several thousand leaflets were distributed locally and the posters and signs were displayed in prominent places throughout the Colin area.

Speaking at Wednesday's launch, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, said: “This is a great example to how partnership working can really help to improve outcomes for local residents.

“The video shown today is a powerful reminder of the very real impact that illegal street scrambling can have on individuals and their families.

“It also underlines the continued need for all statutory agencies and community groups to engage with young people and work with them to discourage anti-social and illegal behaviours by providing more safe spaces and positive activities to get involved with.”