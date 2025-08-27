Progress welcomed on Council's 'game-changing' Irish language policy

WELCOME: Sinn Féin councillor Ciarán Beattie has welcomed progress on Belfast City Council's Irish language policy

SINN Féin's group leader on Belfast City Council has welcomed progress on Belfast City Council’s Irish language policy.

Ciarán Beattie was speaking after a draft policy was submitted to the Council's Strategic Policy and Resources Committee.

The aim of this draft policy is to set out how Belfast City Council will promote Irish and use Irish across Council services. This includes interpreting and translation of key documents and publications, council website, signage on facilities and within corporate identity, including the Council logo.

"I welcome progress on Belfast City Council’s Irish language policy, following an extensive period of consultation with over 20,000 responses recorded,” said Councillor Beattie.

“Sinn Féin look forward to working with the Irish language community and others in the weeks and months ahead to finalise this game-changing policy.

“This will be transformative for Gaeilgeoirí across the city, and I look forward to its finalisation and rollout.”

The details of the policy will be put forward at next Monday's full Council meeting.