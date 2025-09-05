Pittsburgh Steelers announce four events ahead of NFL Dublin clash later this month

NFL IRELAND have announced a series of events in the build-up for the clash of the year when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park on Sunday September 28.

Excitement is building ahead of Ireland's first ever competitive NFL game when Aaron Rodgers' dons the Black and Gold to face-off against Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings in a huge clash on gameweek for at a sold-out Croke Park.

The NFL Dublin Game is one of seven international games that will be played during the 2025 season and is part of ongoing efforts to continue to expand the NFL's global footprint and take the game to new audiences around the world.

Steelers Pro Shop - Dublin (Scheduled to Open Sept 4th)

The Steelers are bringing the ultimate fan shop right to the fans with a new 1,500 square foot shop that will open in Dublin. Irish fans will be able to visit the Dublin location to stock up on exclusive Steelers gear that is a part of the Ireland Collection.

The shop will also be filled with wall-to-wall Black and Gold gear just in time for gameday and beyond.

When - Scheduled to open on Thursday, Sept 4th

Where - 40 Clarendon Street, Dublin

Pittsburgh Steelers will be the home team for the Dublin clash

The Terrible Towel Tour (Sept 22nd-24th)

Steelers Legend and radio personality Max Starks will travel across Ireland in a Steelers branded van, giving out Terrible Towels and uniting the Steelers Nation.

This tour sets the stage for the team's arrival and is an opportunity to connect with and rally fans across the island ahead of the game. Fans can follow the tour on Steelers social media.

Fitzsimons Temple Bar Takeover (Sept 26th–28th)

Dublin's famous Temple Bar will become the designated Steelers Pub and headquarters for the entire weekend.

Serving as the gathering point for Steelers Nation, Temple Bar will be transformed into a Black & Gold hub celebrating Steelers culture with live content, give-aways, legends, and much more.

When - Friday, Sept 26th – Sunday, Sept 28th

Where - Fitzsimons Temple Bar 21–22 Wellington Quay, Temple Bar, Dublin

Steelers Tailgate at Merrion Square (Sept 26th–28th)

The ultimate Steelers tailgate is coming to the iconic Merrion Square in Dublin as the takeover of Ireland completes.

The free event will include three days packed with entertainment, legends appearances, fan activities, Steelers merchandise for sale, photo ops, giveaways, and flag football. The tailgate will conclude with a watch party on Sunday for those that are not attending the game.

Steelers-themed food and beverages will be available and tickets can be attained free of charge an RVSP email is necessary to attend.

When - Friday, Sept. 26 – Sunday, Sept. 28

Where - Merrion Square, Dublin