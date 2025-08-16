MINDFUL MOMENT: St Luke's salute for Sinéad and Fr. Brian

It was a bittersweet weekend for the parishioners of St Luke’s as the community gathered to bid farewell to Father Brian McCann and to honour the extraordinary contribution of Sinéad McAllister.

Father Brian, the longest serving priest in St Luke’s history, has led the parish for an impressive 14-and-a-half years. His ministry has been marked by compassion, dedication, and a deep commitment to his parishioners.

Under his guidance, St Luke’s has been a place not only of worship but also of welcome, where the spirit of community has flourished. His final weekend Mass was both moving and heartfelt, drawing together friends, families, and faces familiar to him throughout his time in Twinbrook.

The occasion was made even more special by the recognition of Sinéad McAllister’s remarkable lifetime of service. At 76 years old, Sinéad is as much a part of St Luke’s as its walls and windows.

Her connection to the parish runs deep, her parents were among those who helped to establish the church, having come originally from the Docks. From the very start, Sinéad has been a constant presence, giving her time and energy freely to support the life of the parish.

One of Sinéad’s most enduring commitments has been to the Lourdes Committee. For an astonishing 40 years, she has worked tirelessly to help disadvantaged and disabled parishioners make the pilgrimage to the shrine each year. Her efforts have enabled countless individuals to experience the hope, healing, and spiritual renewal that Lourdes offers. Her dedication was recognised at the highest level when she was awarded the Bene Merenti medal by Pope Francis, an honour reserved for those whose service to the Church is both longstanding and exceptional.

To mark both Father Brian’s departure and Sinead’s award, the parish hosted a joint celebration on Saturday 9t August in Cara House, just behind St Luke’s. The event followed Father Brian’s final weekend Mass and saw the hall filled with parishioners, friends, and family members eager to show their gratitude and affection. There was laughter, storytelling, and more than a few tears as people shared memories and expressed thanks.

The speeches reflected the deep respect and love held for both these unsung heroes. Father Brian was praised for his spiritual leadership, his warmth, and his ability to make everyone feel welcome. Sinéad's quiet but steadfast service was hailed as an example to all, a living testament to the values of kindness, generosity, and faith in action.



Father Brian will soon move on to a new chapter in his ministry while Sinead’s will continue her tireless work for the parish. The legacy of their contributions will resonate in St Luke's long into the future.