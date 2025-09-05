VOICES THAT MATTER: Volunteers are the backbone of St James' Community Farm

ESTABLISHED in 2016, St James' Community Farm has become a valuable asset to the West Belfast community.

Formed on once-abandoned land as a project for the homeless, it has developed into a vibrant community hub which is a safe space for animals, a place to grow fruit and vegetables and even a family-friendly spot for all the community.

In the first part of a four-week feature on St James' Farm, we look at the volunteers who are the real backbone of the farm, dedicating their time, skills, and passion every day to the betterment and welfare of the animals.

Mary McQuillan is the Volunteer Co-Ordinator at the farm.

"I used to volunteer here for many years before it became what it is today. I live around the corner and the place has meant so much to me over the years," she explained.

Mary McQuillan

"The opportunity came up to work as Volunteer Co-Ordinator and I simply couldn't turn it down.

"It is my job to co-ordinate all the volunteers, designate roles and make sure they are safe.

"For myself, the farm is an anti-depressant, without having to take any tablets. I absolutely love the animals. They don't judge you. If I am having a bad day, I come round to the farm and leave a different person."

Thomas McIlhone started volunteering at the farm after retirement.

"I retired from work and Belfast Connect offered me a place at the farm. I love the outdoors and I can work at my own pace," he said.

Thomas McIlhone

"I love working with the animals and helping out. I have loved every minute of it so far.

"When the kids come in to visit and seeing smiles on their faces is just fantastic. I have my daily routine of tasks. I will do anything I can to help out.

"The best type of therapy is to talk to people. I come here twice a week and I just love it."

Julia Pirie, originally from the Netherlands, has been volunteering at the farm for a year.

"It was a friend of mine who told me about St James' Farm and since I came down for the first day I haven't looked back since," she said.

Julia Pirie

"It has really helped my mental health. I do a lot of arts and crafts on the farm, making things to decorate the place and I love helping out with the animals. I don't mind a bit of hard work.

"I come here five, sometimes six days a week. I feel very important and valued to be part of the community here. It has really built my self-confidence too."

Kate Kelly has a plot at the farm.

"I was working full-time then went down to four days a week and my daughter suggested volunteering at the farm," she said.

Kate Kelly

"I started working on a plot and when I produced my first cauliflower, I thought I was brilliant.

"I have retired from work now so I am round here as often as I can.

"This year was a bumper crop so I was able to grow things like tomatoes, potatoes, courgettes, green beans, peas and much more.

"We had a harvest day at the end of June, selling some of the fruit and vegetables. We had a surplus of green beans this year and the goats love them.

"I love the outdoors. I really enjoy coming here. I often say to people to simply come in, have a look around and sit at one of the picnic tables with a cup of tea and gather your thoughts. It does you the world of good."